    As COVID cases rise, nationwide vaccination for children begins today

    Over 6.35 lakh children between 15 and 18 have enrolled on the CoWIN platform as of 7.50 p.m. on Sunday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
    A nationwide vaccination effort for beneficiaries aged 15 to 18 years old is set to commence on January 3, 2022, amid mounting worries of a probable third COVID-19 wave. Over 6.35 lakh children between 15 and 18 have enrolled on the CoWIN platform as of 7.50 p.m. on Sunday. In the context of vaccinations for youngsters aged 15 to 18, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised states and union territories that only 'Covaxin' would be administered, and that extra doses of 'Covaxin' would be delivered to all states and union territories.

    Potential beneficiaries began enrolling on the Co-WIN site on January 1, 2022, and can also register in person when vaccinations start today. According to an official announcement from the Health Ministry, those born in 2007 or earlier will be eligible for immunization under this category. All approved immunization regimens must be followed for the 15-18 year age range. Beneficiaries must wait for half an hour after vaccination to be evaluated for adverse events.

    Also Read | ‘India’s vaccination programme one of world's most successful’, Centre rubbishes media reports

    States have been told that they can designate select COVID Vaccination Centres for the 15-18 age range alone, which will be reported on Co-WIN. Dedicated CVCs would eliminate any uncertainty in vaccination administration. States were asked to set up separate lineups and immunization teams for 15 to 18. To minimize misunderstanding in the delivery of the appropriate immunizations, states were urged to organize two different vaccination teams at the same CVC, one for 15-18-year-olds and all adults.

    While the vaccine for the age range 15-18 years will begin on January 3, 2022, the third preventive dosage for the susceptible groups will start on January 10, 2022, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021.

    Also Read | Want to book COVID vaccine slot for under-18 beneficiaries? Here's a step-by-step guide

     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
