Want to book COVID vaccine slot for under-18 beneficiaries? Here's a step-by-step guide

In India, children aged 15 to 18 are now eligible for the COVID 19 vaccination. The registration procedure began on January 1st, and the immunisation push will begin on January 3rd. The young children can book appointments using the Co-Win website linked to the Aarogya Setu and Umang apps. Teens can sign up individually online, or adults can add them as a beneficiary if they are already registered. They can register using their student ID card in addition to their Aadhaar card.

Here's a step-by-step guide to registering for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Step 1: Open the app and pick the CoWIN option in the upper right corner.

Step 2: Go to Vaccinations (Login / Registration) and sign in with your cell phone number.

Step 3: If you are a new user, you may choose to 'book a spot' or add as a beneficiary.

Step 4: Provide information such as Picture ID type (you can choose student photo ID card), Photo ID number, and beneficiary name as shown on the Photo ID card.

Step 5: Choose your gender and the year of your birth.

Step 6: After you press submit, you'll be sent back to the beneficiary page, where you may pick the calendar icon next to the newly added beneficiary's name.

Step 7: Enter your Pincode and the date. To locate more centres, users may also pick between free and paid solutions.

Step 8: After choosing the centre, the app will display results based on availability and date.

The Union Health Ministry's new rules state that "all those whose birth year is 2007" or before are eligible. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) awarded the EUA to an indigenously created Covaxin for children over the age of 12 with specified criteria, although additional information is necessary.