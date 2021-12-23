  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla releases 'holiday' software update, including TikTok app, dark mode and more

    TikTok has been added to Tesla Theater, where Tesla integrates streaming applications, allowing users to view the short video platform from their touchscreen.

    Tesla releases holiday software update including TikTok app dark mode and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 3:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tesla, Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturer, has begun to deliver its 'Christmas' software update, including TikTok integration in Tesla Theater, many UI tweaks, and more. According to the auto-tech website Electrek, while Tesla normally distributes new features through software updates whenever they are ready, the company is renowned for grouping some of the more exciting features for a larger 'Christmas update' around the end of the year. TikTok has been added to Tesla Theater, where Tesla integrates streaming applications, allowing users to view the short video platform from their touchscreen. First, users simply pick TikTok from the bottom bar and hit the Theater symbol while the car is in park.

    In addition to the Tesla Theater, Tesla has a 'Arcade' that ports video games. The manufacturer also includes Sonic the Hedgehog in this year's Christmas upgrade. Users may drag and drop their favourite applications to any location along the bottom menu bar for convenient access using the configurable app launcher. Users may customise the menu bar by holding any icon and dragging to reorder it. According to sources, to change climatic functions like heated seats and defrost, users can just tap on the temperature or swipe up from the bottom of the screen. The reports further suggest that Dark Mode may now be manually engaged. In addition, Tesla has provided a method to automate blind spot camera view, so consumers may now receive a live video view of their blind area whenever they engage the turn signal.

    Also Read | Upset with repair costs, Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite; watch video

    Meanwhile, the auto-tech giant has recently been under fire from a variety of sources for a range of issues, including software flaws and a malfunctioning Autopilot semi-autonomous driver-assist system, among others. Among these was an enraged Tesla Model S owner in Finland who decided to draw attention to himself by blowing up his expensive electric vehicle with 50 kg of explosives.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Upset with repair costs Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite watch video gcw

    Upset with repair costs, Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite; watch video

    Mahindra XUV700 Did you know SUV waiting period has reached to 1 dot 5 year Details inside gcw

    Mahindra XUV700: Did you know SUV's waiting period has reached 1.5 year? Details inside

    Rolls Royce to Bentley to Land Rover Big Boy Toyz to begin e auction of vintage cars on December 19 gcw

    Rolls Royce to Bentley to Land Rover: Big Boy Toyz to begin e-auction of vintage cars on December 19

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility gcw

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility

    MG Motor India to launch over 1000 NFTs for first time sale to begin from December 28 gcw

    MG Motor India to launch over 1,000 NFTs for first time, sale to begin from December 28

    Recent Stories

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside SCJ

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    India first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made

    India's first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India Heres all about it gcw

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India; Here's all about it

    Jharkhand 14-year-old killed, hands and legs chopped off by friends over a tiff, body dumped in forest-dnm

    Jharkhand: 14-year-old killed, hands and legs chopped off by friends over a tiff, body dumped in forest

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon