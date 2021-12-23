Tesla releases 'holiday' software update, including TikTok app, dark mode and more

Tesla, Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturer, has begun to deliver its 'Christmas' software update, including TikTok integration in Tesla Theater, many UI tweaks, and more. According to the auto-tech website Electrek, while Tesla normally distributes new features through software updates whenever they are ready, the company is renowned for grouping some of the more exciting features for a larger 'Christmas update' around the end of the year. TikTok has been added to Tesla Theater, where Tesla integrates streaming applications, allowing users to view the short video platform from their touchscreen. First, users simply pick TikTok from the bottom bar and hit the Theater symbol while the car is in park.

In addition to the Tesla Theater, Tesla has a 'Arcade' that ports video games. The manufacturer also includes Sonic the Hedgehog in this year's Christmas upgrade. Users may drag and drop their favourite applications to any location along the bottom menu bar for convenient access using the configurable app launcher. Users may customise the menu bar by holding any icon and dragging to reorder it. According to sources, to change climatic functions like heated seats and defrost, users can just tap on the temperature or swipe up from the bottom of the screen. The reports further suggest that Dark Mode may now be manually engaged. In addition, Tesla has provided a method to automate blind spot camera view, so consumers may now receive a live video view of their blind area whenever they engage the turn signal.

Meanwhile, the auto-tech giant has recently been under fire from a variety of sources for a range of issues, including software flaws and a malfunctioning Autopilot semi-autonomous driver-assist system, among others. Among these was an enraged Tesla Model S owner in Finland who decided to draw attention to himself by blowing up his expensive electric vehicle with 50 kg of explosives.