Smartphone addiction? 7 tips to regain control

In this digital age, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, but sometimes we get addicted to it. Smartphone addiction can lead to various problems. Here's how to address them.

Excessive smartphone use can lead to mental health issues like anxiety, depression, sleep deprivation, and difficulty concentrating. Want to control your smartphone usage? There's are some ways.

1. Set limits

The first step is to set time limits for phone usage. While you may pick up calls at any time, allocate specific times for activities like gaming, watching videos, or online shopping.

2. Practice mindfulness

Maintaining a mindful and happy state of mind is key not only to overcoming mobile phone addiction but also to managing various other mental health challenges.

3. Prioritize human connections

Building virtual relationships in the digital world is easy. Similarly, cultivate healthy friendships offline. Research shows that strong social connections are essential for our mental health and well-being.

4. Control notifications

Notifications constantly draw us back to our phones. Controlling them can help us focus better on other tasks.

6. Digital well-being apps

Numerous apps can analyze our phone usage, providing data on screen time, app usage duration, unlock frequency, video viewing time, call duration, and more. Regularly reviewing this data can help us control our phone usage.

7. Seek mental health support

If you feel your phone usage has become an addiction, don't hesitate to seek support from mental health counselors or therapists.

