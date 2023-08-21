Reliance Jio launches 2 prepaid plans with free Netflix subscription

The plans come with unlimited 5G data, daily data allowances, unlimited voice calling, and a validity of 84 days, providing an enticing proposition that combines entertainment and connectivity.

Reliance Jio launched two prepaid mobile plans bundled with a Netflix subscription. It is a global first-of-its-kind prepaid package deal for Netflix, according to the firm. "We are dedicated to providing our users with top-notch services. Another action we've taken to show our dedication is the introduction of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan. We have strengthened our relationships with international partners like Netflix, and together, we are developing use cases that the rest of the world will adopt," according to Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas.

A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, but this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan. More than 400 million Jio prepaid consumers will now have the option of obtaining a Netflix membership through a Jio Prepaid packaged plan as a result of this introduction.

The company is offering two plans priced at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499 with 84 days validity with a Netflix subscription.

The Rs. 1,099 package includes an unlimited 5G data or 2 GB of 4G data per day, a Netflix mobile subscription, and unlimited phone calls. Only mobile devices may be used to view material on Netflix Mobile, which has a monthly fee of Rs. 149.

The basic Netflix function, which enables users to simultaneously stream on both mobile and television, is included in the more expensive subscription for Rs. 1,499. It will give 3GB of 4G data daily and have identical features to the less expensive variant. The Netflix basic plan separately costs Rs. 199 per month in India.

For phone separately, the 2GB data plan with unlimited voice calls and 84 days validity cost Rs. 719, and the same plan with 3GB data starts at Rs. 999.

