Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio launches 2 prepaid plans with free Netflix subscription

    The plans come with unlimited 5G data, daily data allowances, unlimited voice calling, and a validity of 84 days, providing an enticing proposition that combines entertainment and connectivity.

    Reliance Jio launches 2 prepaid plans with free Netflix subscription gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Reliance Jio launched two prepaid mobile plans bundled with a Netflix subscription.  It is a global first-of-its-kind prepaid package deal for Netflix, according to the firm. "We are dedicated to providing our users with top-notch services. Another action we've taken to show our dedication is the introduction of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan. We have strengthened our relationships with international partners like Netflix, and together, we are developing use cases that the rest of the world will adopt," according to Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas.

    A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, but this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan. More than 400 million Jio prepaid consumers will now have the option of obtaining a Netflix membership through a Jio Prepaid packaged plan as a result of this introduction.

    The company is offering two plans priced at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499 with 84 days validity with a Netflix subscription.

    Also Read | Alert! Google may delete your 'inactive' account if users don't do THIS

    The Rs. 1,099 package includes an unlimited 5G data or 2 GB of 4G data per day, a Netflix mobile subscription, and unlimited phone calls. Only mobile devices may be used to view material on Netflix Mobile, which has a monthly fee of Rs. 149.

    The basic Netflix function, which enables users to simultaneously stream on both mobile and television, is included in the more expensive subscription for Rs. 1,499. It will give 3GB of 4G data daily and have identical features to the less expensive variant. The Netflix basic plan separately costs Rs. 199 per month in India.

    For phone separately, the 2GB data plan with unlimited voice calls and 84 days validity cost Rs. 719, and the same plan with 3GB data starts at Rs. 999. 

    Also Read | Vivo V29e to launch on August 28; Check out expected key specifications and price

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alert Google may delete inactive account if users dont do THIS gcw

    Alert! Google may delete 'inactive' account if users don't do THIS

    Vivo V29e to launch on August 28 key specifications price leaked to be available on Flipkart gcw

    Vivo V29e to launch on August 28; Check out expected key specifications and price

    WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit picture captions Check details gcw

    WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit picture captions; Check details

    Chandrayaan 3 set to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6 04 pm reveals ISRO gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 set to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm

    X will no longer allow users to block accounts announces Elon Musk gcw

    X will no longer allow users to block accounts, announces Elon Musk

    Recent Stories

    Entertainment Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joyful lunch date captured in new snapshot from Barbados osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joyful lunch date captured in new snapshot from Barbados

    Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

    Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

    Decoding Unofficial Dating: 10 signs you're in a Modern Situationship MSW EAI

    Decoding Unofficial Dating: 10 signs you're in a Modern Situationship

    Kerala: Decorative lights on government vehicles to invite fine of Rs 5000 anr

    Kerala: LED flashlights on government vehicles to invite fine of Rs 5000

    Bizarre Repellent manufacturer in UK seeks volunteers for 8-hour insect bite endurance test snt

    Bizarre! Repellent manufacturer in UK seeks volunteers for 8-hour insect bite endurance test

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon