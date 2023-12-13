Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Meta's Ray Ban smart glasses will give you fashion advice, identify landmarks & more

    Meta developed smart glasses with Ray-Ban, equipped with advanced AI features. The glasses can identify landmarks, suggest matching clothes, translate text and display image captions. Check all details here.

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has developed a pair of smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. Advanced technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) elements, is included in these spectacles. The most intriguing AI features of these glasses will be made available for certain users to test out, according to the business, but this is still an early testing period.

    The built-in cameras and microphones in the glasses provide unique AI-powered features. Because of these characteristics, the glasses are able to comprehend and analyse what they "see" and "hear." For instance, using the camera and microphone, the AI assistant built into the glasses may scan the environment and then deliver advice or information depending on what it sees or hears.

    Suppose you want to learn more about a monument you're gazing at while wearing these smart glasses. With the use of the camera, the AI in the glasses is able to recognise the landmark and present you with information about it. Similarly, the AI assistant in your glasses can comprehend voice instructions through the microphone and respond with pertinent information or carry out activities on your behalf if you ask questions or require assistance while wearing them.

    A small number of users will be able to test and experience these AI capabilities during this early test period, which has the potential to alter how we use technology on a daily basis.

    Mark Zuckerberg showed in an Instagram video how he used the glasses' new features. He held up a shirt and asked the glasses to suggest pants that would go well with it.  The glasses explained the shirt and suggested a few of trousers combinations that would work. He also used the AI assistant in the glasses to translate text and show some image captions, demonstrating its capabilities.

    "With our Early Access program for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, you can be the first to experience our cutting-edge technology and features," Meta announced in a blog post.

     

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
