    India claims second spot in mobile production with 2 billion devices: Report

    India's mobile phone shipments had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%, according to a report by the international research firm Counterpoint.

    India claims second spot in mobile production produces 2 billion devices Report gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    The ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Central government has propelled the cumulative shipments of domestically manufactured mobile phones past the 2-billion mark during the period of 2014-2022. India's mobile phone shipments had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%, according to a report by the international research firm Counterpoint. According to the research, this rise has been fueled by the country's surging demand, rising digital literacy, and intentional government backing.

    With these advances, India is currently the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world. The Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), Make in India, Production Linked Incentive (PLI), and Atma-Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) are only a few of the government's measures designed to increase domestic manufacturing. Recent years have seen a rise in domestic mobile phone manufacture thanks to these programmes.

    In order to fulfil the rising domestic demand, local manufacturing has grown dramatically over time, according to Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint. In 2022, domestic production accounted for 98 per cent of all mobile phone shipments from India. From the meagre 19% at the start of the current government in 2014, this was a startling increase.

    The research said that the transition is also shown in the growth of local value addition, which currently averages over 15%, an improvement from the low single-digit levels eight years ago. Building on these accomplishments, the Indian government now seeks to position the country as a "semiconductor manufacturing and export hub" by utilising a variety of initiatives. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, introduced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, spanning 14 sectors including mobile phone manufacturing, has further stimulated growth.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
