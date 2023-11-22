Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elon Musk's X to donate advertising revenue to Gaza, Israeli hospitals

    Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) said his platform will donate its revenue from advertising and subscriptions to hospitals in Israel and aid groups in war-torn Gaza.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 9:23 AM IST

    Elon Musk announced that his social media site X will donate its advertising revenue to war-torn Gaza and the hospitals in Israel. "X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza," Musk wrote on X, which used to be Twitter.

    The declaration is made in the midst of intense combat between Gaza's ruling Hamas organisation and the Israel Defence Force. So far, more than 13,000 people have been killed in Israeli bombardments in the tiny densely populated Gaza Strip.

    The action was taken when Israel fought Hamas in Gaza, concentrating on their terror infrastructure. The main hospital in the Palestinian enclave, Al Shifa Hospital, was recently stormed by Israeli soldiers. Both the organisation and hospital personnel have refuted their claims that the hospital was being utilised as a Hamas command headquarters.

    The development came as several companies, including Disney, Apple and IBM pulled their ads from X over concerns that they were being shown up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the platform.

    Elon Musk stated last month that Starlink would connect authorised relief agencies in Gaza, who were having trouble since the area's internet and communications had been cut off.

    SpaceX, Elon Musk's space travel firm, established the Starlink satellite network to offer affordable internet to remote areas. SpaceX plans to eventually have as many as 42,000 satellites in this so-called megaconstellation. A Starlink satellite has a lifetime of around five years.
     

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 9:23 AM IST
