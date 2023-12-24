Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    26-year-old iPhone thief REVEALS how he stole Apple smartphones, looted $300,000

    Johnson, 26, tricked people in Minneapolis bars to get their phone codes, then robbed their bank apps for about $300,000. The story unfolds how the thief, Aaron Johnson, meticulously planned his heists. He capitalized on the gap in Apple’s security system before the introduction of the new Stolen Device Protection feature in iOS 17.3.

    26 year old iPhone thief REVEALS how he stole Apple smartphones looted USD 300000 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    An iPhone thief recently confessed how he saw the passcodes of owners and then stole their phones and robbed their banks.The Wall Street Journal investigated how a guy named Aaron Johnson stole iPhones while he was in a Minnesota jail. Johnson, 26, obtained phone codes from patrons at Minneapolis bars by deceiving them, and he then stole almost $300,000 from their bank apps.

    To prevent this, Apple is now providing a mechanism called Stolen Device Protection, but consumers have to activate it. For it to function, it needs a strong code and your face or fingerprint. Locking down applications and removing personal content from notes and pictures are two safe practices.

    Also Read | Louis Vuitton's wireless earphones with 28-hour battery life goes viral; its cost will shock you

    Johnson would attend dimly lit pubs, according to WSJ, and would specifically target college-age males who appeared to be less watchful and more drunk. He thought it was less likely that they would notice or object to his trying to take their phones.

    Johnson used a variety of strategies to win his targets over. He would approach them pretending to be friendly, frequently giving drugs or posing as a rapper trying to make friends on apps like Snapchat. His intention was to create a fictitious sense of trust and fraternity.

    Usually with the excuse of updating his contact information, Johnson would seek to briefly borrow the victims' phones after striking up a discussion and earning their confidence. He would ask straight for the passcode when given the phone. Frequently, victims would blithely divulge their passcodes, believing it to be a harmless transaction.

    Also Read | iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked, smartphone to launch in India in January 2024

    Johnson memorized or recorded the passcodes given to him by victims. He was able to quickly gain access to the phones and the private information they contained thanks to this vital knowledge. He altered the Apple ID password there, making the 'Find My iPhone' function unusable. This made it impossible for victims to remotely trace or wipe their stolen devices.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp to soon get music sharing trick similar to Apple gcw

    WhatsApp to soon get music sharing trick similar to Apple?

    Explained XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Explained: XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26; Here's what you can expect

    Flipkart sale Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas Here is how you can grab it gcw

    Flipkart sale: Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas; Here's how you can grab it

    Explained 10 big ways Telecommunications Bill 2023 will impact mobile users and telecom companies snt

    Explained: 10 big ways Telecommunications Bill 2023 will impact mobile users and telecom companies

    Recent Stories

    Tamil actor, comedian Bonda Mani passes away aged 60 RKK

    Tamil actor, comedian Bonda Mani passes away aged 60

    Christmas-New Year 2023: Know the grand event Cochin Carnival anr

    Christmas-New Year 2023: Know the grand event Cochin Carnival

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Ayesha Khan? All you need to know about the show's wildcard contestant RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Ayesha Khan? All you need to know about the show's wildcard contestant

    Parliament security breach People will decide if I am patriot or a traitor says Pratap Simha gcw

    Parliament security breach: ‘People will decide if I’m patriot or a traitor,’ says Pratap Simha

    What is Schengen visa? 7 things to know ATG

    What is Schengen visa? 7 things to know

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon