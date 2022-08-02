Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Becky Lynch to be out for several months with separated shoulder; fans pained

    Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam 2022 PPV. Consequently, she is expected to be out of action for several months.

    Houston, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has suffered a temporary career setback in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She suffered a separated shoulder during her RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday. After the contest, fans noticed Becky clutching onto her left shoulder as she was escorted out of the arena. During Monday Night RAW, Becky appeared wearing a sling and said she would be back after a while, as she handed the duties to Velair for now. However, she was attacked by the trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai to cook up a storyline for her absence.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Later, WWE confirmed her injury and absence in a social media statement that read, “After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: Has WWE removed former Chairman Vince McMahon's name from backstage?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Currently, it is unclear when Becky will return to the ring. In general, injuries like this have an estimated recovery period of at least three months. Thus, it is unlikely that she would be seen on WWE TV for the next couple of months, while she could back during or after the Survivor Series 2022 PPV in November.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the meantime, fans were pained to see Becky suffer the injury as she prepares for her unwanted absence from WWE TV. Despite suffering a loss at SummerSlam, Becky seemingly turned face as she embraced Belair after her match before the latter was confronted by Bayley, Sky and Kai, while the former allied with the champion.

