Wrestler Divya Kakran represented UP not Delhi, claims AAP MLA; CWG 2022 star responds with proof

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal winning wrestler Divya Kakran has alleged she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events.

Wrestler Divya Kakran did the country proud by bagging a bronze medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Yet, the athlete has been hitting the headlines more for her war of words with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi than for her latest achievement.

Two days after Divya Kakran alleged that she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events, the wrestler launched yet another scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, this time on MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Also read: CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

The AAP MLA from Greater Kailash reiterated his government's stand that the wrestler currently represents Uttar Pradesh and not Delhi with a snapshot of an article in the Times of India that mentions Divya Kakran hails from Purbalian in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

"Maybe I am wrong sister, but when I searched, I found that you have always been playing for Uttar Pradesh, not from Delhi state. Today the whole country is proud of you. I pray to God that you go ahead," wrote the Vice Chairman, Delhi Jal Board.

Responding to Bharadwaj's series of tweets, the CWG 2022 bronze medallist stated that from 2011 to 2017, she represented Delhi in international events. Divya Kakran posted a certificate signed by the Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, Vinod Tomar, stating that the wrestler represented the national capital at the 19th Female Senior National Wrestling Championship held from 23-25 October 2016 in the 63 kg category.

In her tweet, Divya Kakran added, "If you still don't believe me, then I will upload the 17 gold certificates won for Delhi."

Also read: Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

Divya Kakran won bronze in the women's 68 kg freestyle category on Friday in Birmingham. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who congratulated her. But in a series of tweets on Sunday, the boxer said the government never helped her.

"I thank Delhi CM from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me on my victory. I have a request. I have been living and practicing in Delhi for the last 20 years, but I neither received any prize money nor did I get any help from the state @Arvind Kejriwal," she had tweeted in Hindi earlier.

"I request you that I be felicitated in the same manner in which you honour other Delhi wrestlers even if they represent other states," she said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war of words has also sparked a massive public outburst on Twitter, with several people slamming the Kejriwal government for playing tweet games instead of encouraging or supporting sportspersons.