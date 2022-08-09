Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestler Divya Kakran represented UP not Delhi, claims AAP MLA; CWG 2022 star responds with proof

    Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal winning wrestler Divya Kakran has alleged she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events.

    Wrestler Divya Kakran represents UP not Delhi, claims AAP MLA; CWG 2022 star responds with proof snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 8:01 PM IST

    Wrestler Divya Kakran did the country proud by bagging a bronze medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Yet, the athlete has been hitting the headlines more for her war of words with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi than for her latest achievement.

    Two days after Divya Kakran alleged that she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events, the wrestler launched yet another scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, this time on MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

    Also read: CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    The AAP MLA from Greater Kailash reiterated his government's stand that the wrestler currently represents Uttar Pradesh and not Delhi with a snapshot of an article in the Times of India that mentions Divya Kakran hails from Purbalian in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

    "Maybe I am wrong sister, but when I searched, I found that you have always been playing for Uttar Pradesh, not from Delhi state. Today the whole country is proud of you. I pray to God that you go ahead," wrote the Vice Chairman, Delhi Jal Board.

    Responding to Bharadwaj's series of tweets, the CWG 2022 bronze medallist stated that from 2011 to 2017, she represented Delhi in international events. Divya Kakran posted a certificate signed by the Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, Vinod Tomar, stating that the wrestler represented the national capital at the 19th Female Senior National Wrestling Championship held from 23-25 October 2016 in the 63 kg category.

    In her tweet, Divya Kakran added, "If you still don't believe me, then I will upload the 17 gold certificates won for Delhi."

    Also read: Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

    Divya Kakran won bronze in the women's 68 kg freestyle category on Friday in Birmingham. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who congratulated her. But in a series of tweets on Sunday, the boxer said the government never helped her. 

    "I thank Delhi CM from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me on my victory. I have a request. I have been living and practicing in Delhi for the last 20 years, but I neither received any prize money nor did I get any help from the state @Arvind Kejriwal," she had tweeted in Hindi earlier.

    "I request you that I be felicitated in the same manner in which you honour other Delhi wrestlers even if they represent other states," she said in another tweet.

    Meanwhile, the ongoing war of words has also sparked a massive public outburst on Twitter, with several people slamming the Kejriwal government for playing tweet games instead of encouraging or supporting sportspersons.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shikhar Dhawan: I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan: 'I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability'

    Have a Successful Job Application at W88 Sports-snt

    Have a Successful Job Application at W88 Sports

    Former ICC Elite-Panel veteran umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away tragically; social media grieves-ayh

    Former ICC Elite-Panel veteran umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away tragically; social media grieves

    Mumbai Khiladis launch official jersey and announce Captain for the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho-snt

    Mumbai Khiladis launch official jersey and announce Captain for the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho

    AIFF Footballer of the Year 2022: Sunil Chhetri, Manisha Kalyan bag top honours-ayh

    AIFF Footballer of the Year 2022: Sunil Chhetri, Manisha Kalyan bag top honours

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri actresses whose BOLD videos got LEAKED-Shilpi Raj, Priyanka Pandit, Kajal Raghwani and more RBA

    Bhojpuri actresses whose BOLD videos got LEAKED-Shilpi Raj, Priyanka Pandit, Kajal Raghwani and more

    Watch Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train-tgy

    Watch: Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train

    ICAI to announce CA Foundation result on August 10; know how and where to check and more - adt

    ICAI to announce CA Foundation result on August 10; know how and where to check and more

    Shikhar Dhawan: I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan: 'I would like to be an asset for Team India, not a liability'

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial in Delhi RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon