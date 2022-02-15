  • Facebook
    WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?

    WWE WrestleMania 38 is just around the corner. Being held in Texas, fans are hoping for an appearance by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Meanwhile, WWE could be working on a match for him.

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is still over a month away before conducting WrestleMania 38. It will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2-3. As a result, fans hope for an appearance from the 'Texas Rattlesnake', WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Meanwhile, WWE could have the wish fulfilled for the fans.

    As per Fightful Select, WWE plans to bring Austin back for a match at WrestleMania 38. It has been reported that he features in the advertisements and commercials for the event. Also, with Shane McMahon let go by WWE, who was tipped to face Kevin Owens at the event, Austin makes the perfect replacement, as fans could get to see a 'Stunner vs Stunner' match.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?

    Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline had earlier tweeted that WWE is working on the match. Also, it makes sense, considering that Owns has been attacking Texas with his words, insulting the city, along with the people who live there. It would also make sense since Austin helped Owns transform into a trash-talker, besides using his signature 'Stunner' move.

    Although Austin has retired over a decade ago, he has continuously teased about wrestling another match, while he is certainly fit to do so. If he does wrestle at WrestleMania 38, it would be the first time since 2003 that the 57-year-old would be doing so. However, it would all depend on what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants, who has excellent terms with Austin, keeping their famous rivalry to date aside.

    ALSO READ: Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?

    Would you like to relive the 3:16 magic again? Let us know....

