WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute

Triple H has announced his retirement from in-ring competition. The 14-time WWE World Champion has had health issues of late and recently underwent heart surgery.

In what can be considered an end of an era, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Triple H (Paul Michael Levesque) has announced his retirement from in-ring competition. The 52-year old has had health complications of late, besides undergoing heart surgery recently. Following the same fans have become emotional, paying tribute to the WWE legend.

Hunter (Triple H's nickname) announced the same during ESPN's First Take to Stephen A. Smith. "I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which is probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV." He also described that last September, when he was suffering from pneumonia, his wife Stephanie McMahon spotted him coughing blood.

Elaborating on his health condition, Hunter explained, "I was nose-diving and sort of at the 1-yard line of where you don't want to be really, for your family and your future. There are moments when they're putting you out for stuff, and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow and makes you think differently."

Hunter is already a WWE Hall of Famer (HoF), having been inducted in 2019 with his renowned tag-team stable D-Generation X. Meanwhile, now that he is retired, he is likely to be inducted to the HoF once again as a singles competitor soon, possibly next year. His last in-ring match happened in 2019 during a Saudia Arabia show against his long-time friend cum rival Randy Orton.

Hunter happens to be a 14-time world champion in the promotion, besides winning the Intercontinental Championship on five occasions, the European Championship on a couple of instances, the Tag-Team Championship thrice. He is also a one-time King of Ring, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner, besides having won three Slammy Awards.