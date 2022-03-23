Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE champion Brock Lesnar faces heat over insult to Mexican culture

    Brock Lesnar once supposedly made fun of the Mexican wrestling culture. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa has not taken kindly to the same.

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar faces heat from AEWs Thunder Rosa over insult to Mexican culture-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    San Antonio, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    Reigning WWE champion Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular pro-wrestler in the world. However, he is known to be foul-mouthed at times and does not bore well with fans and a few fellow wrestlers on some occasions. Meanwhile, there was a point where he once insulted the Mexican wrestling culture.

    It is to be noted that the Mexican form of wrestling, aka Lucha wrestling, is one of the most popular forms of wrestling. While most Mexican male wrestlers fight by wearing face masks, some even paint their faces to represent their culture. In the meantime, the new AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa did not take kindly to Lesnar’s comments on the Mexican culture.

    ALSO WATCH: WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022

    Talking to NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count about the same, she noted, “I can tell you, I read about me bringing the Mariachi, and I remember Brock Lesnar making fun of Eddie Guerrero. And that hurts because they were making fun of my culture before. And, on Wednesday, I represented our culture properly, with honour and respect. Because people were, ‘oh, Mariachi, fun. Like, let’s make fun of Mexicans.’”

    “It’s the same with women. People used to make fun of us all the time. We used to be the popcorn match because that was how people had been programmed for so long. Not anymore. We’re working hard, guys. You guys can criticize us all you want, but we’re working hard in every company, I feel, because we’re changing things little by little,” she concluded.

    ALSO READ: WWE superstars, fans shattered as Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, passes away

    Nevertheless, Lesnar is focused on his upcoming WrestleMania 38 match against reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two will collide in a Winner Takes All Championship Unification match. Lesnar wants to end Reigns’ 500-plus days’ reign as the champion.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World number 1 Ashleigh Barty announces retirement from professional tennis, Twitter shocked-ayh

    World number 1 Barty announces retirement from professional tennis, Twitter shocked

    Vasiliy Lomachenko wins hearts after giving up epic bout to continue fighting in Ukraine snt

    Lomachenko wins hearts after giving up epic bout to continue fighting in Ukraine

    Lakshya Sen: Playing in All England finals gave me self-confidence-ayh

    'I was nervous': Lakshya Sen after All England Championship 2022 final loss

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals RR fantastic pace attack-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

    RIP Barrington Patterson: Birmingham City, boxing legends lead tributes to One Eyed Baz snt

    RIP Barrington Patterson: Birmingham City, boxing legends lead tributes to One Eyed Baz

    Recent Stories

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch) RBA

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch)

    Shaheed Diwas 2022 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh gcw

    Shaheed Diwas 2022: 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter-dnm

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online-ayh

    IPL 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online

    Burger King trolls McDonald s for copying chilli cheese bites gcw

    Burger King trolls McDonald's for 'copying' chilli cheese bites

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon