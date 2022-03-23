WWE champion Brock Lesnar faces heat over insult to Mexican culture

Brock Lesnar once supposedly made fun of the Mexican wrestling culture. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa has not taken kindly to the same.

Reigning WWE champion Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular pro-wrestler in the world. However, he is known to be foul-mouthed at times and does not bore well with fans and a few fellow wrestlers on some occasions. Meanwhile, there was a point where he once insulted the Mexican wrestling culture.

It is to be noted that the Mexican form of wrestling, aka Lucha wrestling, is one of the most popular forms of wrestling. While most Mexican male wrestlers fight by wearing face masks, some even paint their faces to represent their culture. In the meantime, the new AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa did not take kindly to Lesnar’s comments on the Mexican culture.

Talking to NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count about the same, she noted, “I can tell you, I read about me bringing the Mariachi, and I remember Brock Lesnar making fun of Eddie Guerrero. And that hurts because they were making fun of my culture before. And, on Wednesday, I represented our culture properly, with honour and respect. Because people were, ‘oh, Mariachi, fun. Like, let’s make fun of Mexicans.’”

“It’s the same with women. People used to make fun of us all the time. We used to be the popcorn match because that was how people had been programmed for so long. Not anymore. We’re working hard, guys. You guys can criticize us all you want, but we’re working hard in every company, I feel, because we’re changing things little by little,” she concluded.

Nevertheless, Lesnar is focused on his upcoming WrestleMania 38 match against reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two will collide in a Winner Takes All Championship Unification match. Lesnar wants to end Reigns’ 500-plus days’ reign as the champion.