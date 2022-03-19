Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022 (WATCH)

    Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer received a surprise message from WWE superstar Seth Rollins.
     

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022 (WATCH) snt
    India, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Just a week before the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer perhaps received the right motivation to get going for this season. Iyer, who made his debut for the Kolkata-based franchise last year, impressed one and all with his performance and also went on to play for Team India.

    It is no surprise that Iyer, who has been retained by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise for this season, is a huge WWE fan. The all-rounder in the past has been vocal about his love for WWE. He also requested the legendary The Undertaker for a signed championship belt.

    While 'The Deadman' did oblige to Iyer's request back then, the KKR star would have least expected another former WWE Champion to spring a surprise. During an interview with WWE India, Venkatesh Iyer received a message from Seth Rollins that left the all-rounder all smiles.

    "Venkatesh, my man, it is I the visionary, the revolutionary, Seth freaking Rollins. I am told, and no surprises here, that you're a huge fan of mine. I got to say, my friend, that feels so good. In fact, it is going to give me the momentum I need to propel me all the way to Wrestlemania and do what I do best and make moments. But you've got Indian Premier League ahead of you. So, you need my blessing to go and grab that cup. So consider yourself blessed by the visionary, my friend. So, go on and burn it down!" said the former WWE champion in a video message played at the end of the interview.

    A surprised Iyer thanked Seth Rollins for his wishes and, in return, said he would pray that the former Universal Champion becomes the greatest WWE superstar ever to have lived. "All the best," the all-rounder added.

    During the interview, Iyer also shared his journey from having an MBA in finance to the 22 yards. Apart from that, the KKR star also picked his choice of winners for Wrestlemania 38. Iyer will hit the field in the opening game of IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings. KKR ended up as the runners-up of IPL 2021, which was played in UAE. The two-time Champions have a new captain in Shreyas Iyer. KKR's last league stage fixture will be against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18.

    The league stage matches of IPL 2022 will be played in Maharashtra, and the final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on May 29.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
