WWE superstars, fans shattered as Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, passes away

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who rose to prominence in the 1990s as Razor Ramon, passed away at the age of 63 on Tuesday, shattering legends and fans world over.

In heartbreaking news for fans of WWE worldwide, two-time Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who won the hearts of millions in the 1990s as Razor Ramon, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63. An official statement on the WWE website read, "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans."

The WWE legend kick-started his professional stint in 1984 before joining the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) as 'The Diamond Studd' in 1991. Fans were introduced to the iconic heel 'Razor Ramon' in 1992, and he went on to claim the Intercontinental Championship four times. He was also part of the historic first-ever ladder match with the great Shawn Michaels. Nearly years later, their match at WrestleMania 10 is still the gold standard for ladder matches in the industry.

In 1996, Scott Hall joined the legendary Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash as founding members of nWo (New World Order) after rejoining WCW. He further switched roles to form a babyface faction called ‘The Outsiders’. Hall returned to WWE in 2002 and battled Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 18.

The 63-year-old Hall reportedly underwent hip replacement surgery last week, but suffered serious complications due to a loose blood clot. On Tuesday morning, WWE paid homage to the pro-wrestling legend on Twitter.

"Bad times don't last, but bad guys do," WWE wrote, quoting one of Razor Ramon's favourite lines, along with a picture of Scott Hall wearing a nWo t-shirt.

Wrestling legends, superstars, and fans the world over took to Twitter to pay their tributes to their beloved 'Chico'. Here's a look at some of the tweets: