    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    Brock Lesnar has been crowned the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber PPV on Saturday. He faces Roman Reigns in a 'Winner Takes All' match at WrestleMania 38.

    Team Newsable
    Jeddah Saudi Arabia, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
    Brock Lesnar shocked the world again as he regained his WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday. Held at the Jeddah Super Dome, Lesnar was up against five other superstars in the event's namesake match. As a result, he will not take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in April in a 'Winner Takes All' match.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "The table has been set. 2022 Royal Rumble winner and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has chosen to battle Roman Reigns in a Title vs Title Match. It's WINNER TAKE ALL in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania. Then at WWE Elimination Chamber, titleholder Bobby Lashley was removed from the competition due to concussion protocol. This paved the way for The Beast to triumph in the Elimination Chamber Match to reclaim the WWE Championship. As a result, WrestleMania will be Title vs Title!" confirmed WWE in a statement.

    ALSO READ: WWE - The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Lesnar won the match under controversial circumstances. Defending WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was taken out of the match due to a storyline concussion after Seth Rollins rammed Austin Theory into Lashley pod, injuring the champion. Laster, it was revealed by multiple media outlets that Lashley had been suffering from a shoulder injury since Royal Rumble last month. He is set to undergo surgery, which will keep him out of action for four months, effectively ruling him out of WM.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you've noticed, he hasn't worked any Raws. He hasn't really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I'm told, it's for at least four months. Shoulder surgery. I'm hearing that he might not even make it to Mania," said Kazeem Famuyide (former WWE writer) on The Ringer Wrestling Show.

