    Who will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's next manager? Here are top 5 choices

    Ole Gunnar Solskjær has parted ways with Manchester United as the club manager. With the position vacant and top names doting rounds, we rank the ones best suited for the role.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kolkata, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 11:30 PM IST
    Manchester United is back in the hunt for a new manager as Ole Gunnar Solskjær left the helm on Sunday, following a string of poor runs. Consequently, several new and top names are doing rounds for the role, while some happen to be rumoured too, as we rank the best possible candidates suited for the position.

    Zinedine Zidane
    The Frenchman is reportedly at the top of the list for the club. However, if recent reports are accurate, Zidane has made it clear that he is not ready for English football yet, while he is seemingly eyeing the French national team job. Also, he is not fluent in English, making it a barrier for both parties, besides his wife not being interested in living in Manchester.

    Mauricio Pocchetino
    The Argentine manager is currently at held with Paris Siant-Germain (PSG). However, he is reportedly not happy with the role. While he joined the club last season itself, there is pressure on him to deliver the UEFA Champions League (UCL), as failing to do so could make him face the wrath of the club. Multiple reports have suggested that he is in a prime position to take the role. Also, with his family in London, he would prefer a job in England.

    Brendan Rodgers
    The current Leicester City boss has done a decent job, giving a club a couple of titles of late. However, he is struggling to impact the continuing season of the English Premier League (EPL). Although the Foxes are not planning on removing him anytime soon, he has reportedly expressed interest in the United job. Nonetheless, considering his history with fierce rival Liverpool, United fans would not be keen on his appointment.

    Erik ten Hag
    The Dutchman is currently doing a great job with Ajax, having delivered five titles, besides making it a significant force in the UCL. However, he would hate to leave Ajax and join United mid-season. Nevertheless, known for his superb tactical abilities and sound-minded approach, he would be a good option for the long-term benefit of United.

    Luis Enrique
    He happens to be a surprise name that has emerged regarding the situation. Although he is currently handling the national duties with Spain, he can be an excellent long-term option. Nevertheless, as per reports, he laughed it out as an April Fool's joke on being enquired about the United position. Enrique has had considerable success at Barcelona, delivering nine titles. But, he would also face the language barrier at United.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 11:30 PM IST
