Ukraine War: Russian Football Union to appeal against FIFA and UEFA ban at CAS

The Russian Football Union on Thursday said it would go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to appeal against decisions by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian national teams from international competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA initially stated that Russia would continue to play under the 'Football Union or Russia' name, and without their flag or anthem being present at matches. However, world football's governing body released a joint statement with UEFA on Monday announcing Russia's national teams, plus its clubs were banned from all competitions.

A statement released on the Russian Football Union's official website read, "As part of a single lawsuit against two organizations, the RFU will demand the restoration of all men's and women's national teams of Russia in all types of football in the tournaments in which they took part (including in the qualifying round of the World Cup in Qatar), as well as compensation for damage if any will be installed."

"In order to ensure the possibility of the participation of Russian teams in the next scheduled matches, the RFU will insist on an expedited procedure for considering the case. If FIFA and UEFA refuse such a procedure, a requirement will be put forward for the introduction of interim measures in the form of suspension of FIFA and UEFA decisions, as well as competitions in which Russian teams were supposed to participate," the statement added.

Accusing FIFA and UEFA of violating the fundamental right of the union, the RFU added, "The RFU believes that FIFA and UEFA did not have a legal basis when deciding on the removal of Russian teams. It violated the fundamental rights of the RFU as a member of FIFA and UEFA, including the right to take part in competitions."

"In addition, the decision to withdraw the national team from qualification for the 2022 World Cup was made under pressure from direct rivals in the play-offs, which violated the principle of sports and the rules of fair play," it alleged.

"The Russian Football Union was also not given the right to present its position, which violated the fundamental right to defence. In addition, when making decisions, FIFA and UEFA did not take into account other possible options for action, except for the complete exclusion of participants from the competition from Russia," RFU remarked.

"Other details of filing an appeal, including the timing of the consideration of the claim, will be announced later," the statement concluded.

Russia was due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifier later this month, with the winner of the tie playing either Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place at the finals in Qatar, but all three nations refused to face them.

A number of European football associations, including those of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, also stated they would not face Russian sides.

Spartak Moscow, Russia's only remaining team in European club competition, were also thrown out of the Europa League.