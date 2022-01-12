Double fault for Novak Djokovic? World No.1 claims 'administrative mistake' in Australian entry documents

World No.1 men's tennis star Novak Djokovic also admitted meeting a journalist when he was aware he had COVID-19; he describes it as an 'error in judgement'.

In what could spell more trouble for Novak Djokovic, the World No. 1 men's tennis player on Wednesday said that an incorrect entry was made on his Australian entry documents, breaching the country's stringent laws on reporting recent travel. This recent claim by the Serb comes even as the Australian government considers whether to deport the player or not.

Novak Djokovic was lodged at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne for several days after his visa was cancelled by Border Force officials, who questioned his medical exemption for a requirement to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The World No.1 tennis player was released on Monday after a federal court quashed this decision, calling the visa cancellation as 'unreasonable' because Novak Djokovic was not given time to consult his legal team and tennis officials when he arrived in Melbourne on January 5.

In a statement released on Instagram, Djokovic revealed that his travel declaration was filled in by his agent and support team, who made an 'administrative mistake' when they had to check the 'no' box in response to whether the Serbian had travelled elsewhere in the last two weeks before arriving in Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Australian media have also focused on the accurateness of Novak Djokovic's travel declaration, which was filled out before he flew in from Spain. A copy of his declaration reportedly showed a tick in the box to confirm he had not and did not travel in the 14 days before landing in Australia on January 5. But the player had been in Serbia before Spain.

Calling this mistake a human error and not a deliberate one, the 34-year-old added, "We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic, and sometimes these mistakes can occur."

Djokovic's statement has come at a time when Immigration Minister Alex Hawke deliberates over whether to cancel the Australian Open defending champion's visa ahead of the Grand Slam tournament that begins on January 17.

Providing false or misleading information in the form is an offence according to the law of the land. It carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of up to A$6,600 and can also lead to the offender's visa being cancelled.

Novak Djokovic, who is hoping to bag his record 21st Grand Slam title, added that his lawyers had provided additional information to the government of Australia on Wednesday to clarify the matter. Alex Hawke's spokesperson said that the Immigration Minister was still considering cancelling Djokovic's visa, a process that could get extended in light of the new information.

Djokovic admits meeting journalist when he had COVID-19

Novak Djokovic's statement on Wednesday also revealed that the Serb met a journalist despite knowing he had COVID-19 and described it as an 'error in judgement'.

Despite the admissions, the World No.1 tennis player referred to reports about him appearing in public after having tested COVID-19 positive as 'misinformation'. Djokovic said reports of his public appearances after his claimed coronavirus infection were "very hurtful" to his family.

Novak Djokovic was provided with a vaccine exemption by Tennis Australia due to a positive test for COVID-19 on December 16. The following day, however, the tennis star appeared without wearing a mask at the launch of a Serbian stamp bearing his image. He also attened an event in Belgrade for young tennis players.

In the statement, Djokovic said that he received the PCR positive test only on December 17, post the youth tennis event. However, he made no mention of the stamp ceremony. Djokovic revealed that he had taken a rapid antigen test on December 16, which showed negative results. However, he still went ahead and took a PCR test out of an "abundance of caution".

The following day, ahead of the children's tennis event, Djokovic took a second rapid antigen test that was also negative. "I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test until after that event," he added.

However, the Serbian admitted to giving an interview and went ahead with a photoshoot with French sports newspaper L'Equipe on December 1. "I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken," he remarked.

"On reflection, this was an error of judgement, and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment," Djokovic concluded.