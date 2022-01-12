  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Double fault for Novak Djokovic? World No.1 claims 'administrative mistake' in Australian entry documents

    World No.1 men's tennis star Novak Djokovic also admitted meeting a journalist when he was aware he had COVID-19; he describes it as an 'error in judgement'.

    tennis australian open 2022 Double fault for Novak Djokovic World No.1 claims 'administrative mistake' in Australian entry documents
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In what could spell more trouble for Novak Djokovic, the World No. 1 men's tennis player on Wednesday said that an incorrect entry was made on his Australian entry documents, breaching the country's stringent laws on reporting recent travel. This recent claim by the Serb comes even as the Australian government considers whether to deport the player or not.

    Novak Djokovic was lodged at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne for several days after his visa was cancelled by Border Force officials, who questioned his medical exemption for a requirement to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

    The World No.1 tennis player was released on Monday after a federal court quashed this decision, calling the visa cancellation as 'unreasonable' because Novak Djokovic was not given time to consult his legal team and tennis officials when he arrived in Melbourne on January 5.

    Also read: Australian Open 2022: Amid fears of violence if Djokovic plays, calls grow for stripping country of Grand Slam

    In a statement released on Instagram, Djokovic revealed that his travel declaration was filled in by his agent and support team, who made an 'administrative mistake' when they had to check the 'no' box in response to whether the Serbian had travelled elsewhere in the last two weeks before arriving in Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year. 

    Australian media have also focused on the accurateness of Novak Djokovic's travel declaration, which was filled out before he flew in from Spain. A copy of his declaration reportedly showed a tick in the box to confirm he had not and did not travel in the 14 days before landing in Australia on January 5. But the player had been in Serbia before Spain.

    Calling this mistake a human error and not a deliberate one, the 34-year-old added, "We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic, and sometimes these mistakes can occur."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

    Djokovic's statement has come at a time when Immigration Minister Alex Hawke deliberates over whether to cancel the Australian Open defending champion's visa ahead of the Grand Slam tournament that begins on January 17.

    Providing false or misleading information in the form is an offence according to the law of the land. It carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of up to A$6,600 and can also lead to the offender's visa being cancelled.

    Novak Djokovic, who is hoping to bag his record 21st Grand Slam title, added that his lawyers had provided additional information to the government of Australia on Wednesday to clarify the matter. Alex Hawke's spokesperson said that the Immigration Minister was still considering cancelling Djokovic's visa, a process that could get extended in light of the new information.

    Also read: Novak Djokovic wins Australia visa case: Of fans, family, justice, love for tennis and hope

    Djokovic admits meeting journalist when he had COVID-19

    Novak Djokovic's statement on Wednesday also revealed that the Serb met a journalist despite knowing he had COVID-19 and described it as an 'error in judgement'.

    Despite the admissions, the World No.1 tennis player referred to reports about him appearing in public after having tested COVID-19 positive as 'misinformation'. Djokovic said reports of his public appearances after his claimed coronavirus infection were "very hurtful" to his family.

    Novak Djokovic was provided with a vaccine exemption by Tennis Australia due to a positive test for COVID-19 on December 16. The following day, however, the tennis star appeared without wearing a mask at the launch of a Serbian stamp bearing his image. He also attened an event in Belgrade for young tennis players.

    In the statement, Djokovic said that he received the PCR positive test only on December 17, post the youth tennis event. However, he made no mention of the stamp ceremony. Djokovic revealed that he had taken a rapid antigen test on December 16, which showed negative results. However, he still went ahead and took a PCR test out of an "abundance of caution".

    The following day, ahead of the children's tennis event, Djokovic took a second rapid antigen test that was also negative. "I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test until after that event," he added.

    However, the Serbian admitted to giving an interview and went ahead with a photoshoot with French sports newspaper L'Equipe on December 1. "I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken," he remarked.

    "On reflection, this was an error of judgement, and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment," Djokovic concluded.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA,. Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Mixed reactions after Virat Kohli misses century; India bowled out for 223

    football EPL Not asking for crazy stuff Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

    "Not asking for crazy stuff": Ambitious Mohamed Salah states putting onus on Liverpool to decide his future

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Cape Verdean's Kenny Rocha Santos wanted by Liverpool?-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Cape Verdean's Kenny Rocha Santos wanted by Liverpool?

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Check out his 5 unknown facts

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Ben Stokes desperate to play despite side strain, Jonny Bairstow doubtful too-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Ben Stokes desperate to play despite side strain, Jonny Bairstow doubtful too

    Ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators: Centre to states and UTs-dnm

    Ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators: Centre to states and UTs

    Lockdown last option, in case situation goes out of hand will be compelled to do so: Karnataka Home Minister-ycb

    Lockdown last option, in case situation goes out of hand will be compelled to do so: Karnataka Home Minister

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know RCB

    Shocking, did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor end their relationship? Here's what we know

    football el clasico Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid to wear No.19 worn by Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi

    Ferran Torres cleared to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid; to wear No.19 worn by Aguero, Messi

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon