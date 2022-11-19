Qatar World Cup 2022: 'If Spain doesn't win, let Argentina win' - Enrique wants Messi to finish on a high

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain is considered one of the underdogs to win the event. However, if it fails to win it for the second time, national boss Luis Enrique wants Argentina to win it and feels that Lionel Messi should retire on a high.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to get underway in Qatar in just over 24 hours, the teams favourite to lift the coveted championship have already been shortlisted. Former champion Spain possesses a great side. However, it is not a favourite to lift the title. Nonetheless, it remains an underdog and could spring a surprise. National head coach Luis Enrique is aware of the tiresome task he and his side faces in the tournament to go all the way. He would desperately want his boys to bring him the trophy for the second time. But, provided they fail, he wants Argentina to win its third championship, allowing superstar Lionel Messi to finish his WC career in the best possible way.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Enrique said on his Twitch channel, "If Spain doesn't win the World Cup, let Argentina win it. t would be unfair for Messi to retire without a World Cup. Brazil and Argentina are the favourites that everyone has in mind. France and Germany, of course. Also, Spain and the Netherlands as a surprise." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons