    Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Qatar World Cup 2022: France will open its title defence against Australia in Al Wakrah on Tuesday. Ahead of the thrilling encounter, we present the best fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

    Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS, France vs Australia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in full swing in Qatar. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, two-time defending champion France would get its title defence underway against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakra. While Les Blues are considered a solid favourite to set off its title defence with a victory, Australia is not a team to be taken lightly or for granted and can pull off a surprise. On the same note, we present the best fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable line-up
    FRA (4-2-3-1):     Lloris; Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Lucas Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.
    AUS (4-3-3): Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; McGree/Hrustic, Mooy, Irvine; Leckie/Maclaren, Duke, Goodwin.

    

    Fantasy line-up
    GK: Ryan
    Although Lloris is a veteran with tons of experience, Ryan is relatively younger and is better in his movements, thus allowing him to cut ahead of the Frenchman.

    DEF: Varane, Pavard and Hernandez
    The French trio have been rock solid at the back and far better than the Australian defenders, making them a must-have.

    

    MID: Mooy, Hrustic, Dembele and Griezmann (vc)
    Mooy and Hrustic impressed Australia with their gameplaying abilities, especially by opening up scoring chances. At the same time, Dembele and Griezmann have consistently built up play and holding the ball. Griezmann's reliability makes him the deputy captain.

    FWD: Maclaren, Mbappe (c) Giroud
    While Mbappe is a no-brainer here, Giroud has been his perfect attacking partner, whereas Maclaren is fast rising as one of Australia's sensational strikers and is a must-have here.

    

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 22, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakra
    Time: 12.30 AM (IST) on November 23 (Wednesday)
    Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)
    Prediction: France wins 2-0

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 8:15 PM IST
