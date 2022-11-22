Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina is taking on Saudi Arabia in its Qatar opener in Lusail on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the former scored the opening goal through Lionel Messi's successful penalty.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    On Tuesday, the former two-time champion Argentina is up against Saudi Arabia in its 2022 FIFA World Cup opener at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. However, the Argentine camp was happy as it produced its opening goal to put its nose ahead in the game, with superstar striker Lionel Messi scoring it through the penalty spot. The spot-kick was awarded after Ali Al Boleahi fouled Leandro Paredes as he held him tight inside the box during a corner kick. After checking it with the Video Assitant Referee (VAR), on-field referee Slavko Vinčić pointed towards the penalty spot, with Messi sending Arabian goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais the wrong way to put La Selección ahead in the tenth minute.

    Meanwhile, the goal turned out to be a historic one for Messi and Argentina, as he became only the fifth player after Pelé, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo to score in four different WC editions (2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022). Also, he is the first Argentine to do so.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    So far in the opening half, Argentina has dominated the gameplay. Following Messi's goal, there have been a couple more promising goal-scoring chances, which have been put into the net, but only to be ruled out for off-side. While Messi was one of them, the VAR intervened with Lautaro Martinez's goal for the off-side call.

    So far, the Argentines have had around 60% possession in the contest, along with almost 90% of accurate passes, while both sides have committed four fouls apiece. La Selección has been trapped off-side on seven instances, with both sides involved in a corner kick each.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 4:17 PM IST
