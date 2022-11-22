Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Top 6 moments from Argentina's shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi

    Qatar World Cup 2022: The opening upset of the tournament is here as Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in Lusail on Tuesday. Here are the top six moments from this enthraling contest.

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Top 6 moments from Argentina shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    In what turned out to be an engaging match, Saudi Arabia pulled off a surprise as it upset former two-time world champion Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday. While superstar striker Lionel Messi put La Selección ahead with a historic goal in the tenth minute, the Falcons pulled things back in the succeeding half, with Saleh Al-Shehri (49) and Salem Al-Dawsari (53) scoring in quick successions. In the same light, we present the top six moments from this gripping encounter.

    Messi enters history books
    Messi's successful spot kick ensured him scoring in four editions of the WC. He became only the fifth man to do so and the first from Argentina, further strengthening his legacy as one of the modern-day GOATs.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Messi's missed chances cost Argentina
    Messi missed as many as four promising chances. While the keeper denied his second-minute attempt, he was trapped off-side in the 22nd, whereas in the second half, he wasted a decent free-kick chance, followed by a header into the keeper again.

    Saudi smart in laying off-side traps
    In case one noticed minutely, Argentina fell into the off-side trap on eight instances. It proves how smart the Arabians were in laying the off-side trap for La Selección, as they certainly did their homework coming into the match.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA - Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes

    Argentina's aggressive attacking intent
    Although the off-side trap ruled out a couple of already-scored chances for the Argentines, it indicated that the La Selección came in with a forceful attacking approach, aware of Saudi's inexperienced defence.

    Hats off to Saudi's fightback
    After half-time, when Argentina was leading 1-0, Saudi led a stunning fightback. Al-Shehri and Al-Dawsari pulled off the unthinkable and put the Falcons in the lead, leaving the La Selección team and fans in disbelief. With only three scoring attempts, the two shots on target resulted in goals. Also, the tremendous support the Arabians gained in the Gulf nation added to their advantage.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Leroy Sane's knee injury makes him unavailable for Germany's opener vs Japan

    Another day, another collision
    For the second successive day, there was a collision between a couple of players. Saudi's Al Shahrani collided with his goalkeeper, leaving him with a bloodied head and being stretchered off for a possible concussion. The England-Iran game on Monday saw the latter's goalkeeper injuring his nose in a collision with his teammate and being stretchered off.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY Suryakumar Yadav adjudged Man of the Series-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY adjudged Man of the Series

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes

    Qatar World Cup 2022, GER vs JPN: Leroy Sane knee injury makes him unavailable for Germany opener vs Japan-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Leroy Sane's knee injury makes him unavailable for Germany's opener vs Japan

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Qatar World Cup 2022 EXPLAINED: Why is so much injury time being added every game?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022 EXPLAINED: Why is so much injury time being added every game?

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pictures: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's chemistry in 'Jable Jagal Bani' making fans crazy RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pictures: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's chemistry in 'Jable Jagal Bani' making fans crazy

    Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video - gps

    Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video

    football Inter Miami David Beckham gearing up to sign PSG star Argentina Lionel Messi during Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Inter Miami's Beckham gearing up to sign PSG star Messi during Qatar World Cup 2022?

    Explained: How Free Trade Agreement benefits India AJR

    Explained: How Free Trade Agreement benefits India

    Aerobics exercise can decrease the risk of cancer, find out here sur

    Aerobics exercise can decrease the risk of cancer, find out here

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon