    Qatar World Cup 2022: Leroy Sane's knee injury makes him unavailable for Germany's opener vs Japan

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany has been dealt with a setback ahead of its opener in Qatar, as Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and will miss out on the Japan clash on Wednesday.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues in Qatar, it has seen some injuries, some happening even before the tournament. Meanwhile, former four-time Germany has been dealt with a setback ahead of its opening contest against Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Wednesday. On Tuesday, winger Leroy Sane was ruled out of the match after suffering a mild knee injury. He missed the final training session as the rest of the side training was usual and to the fullest. The development was confirmed by the German Football Association (DFB).

    Sending out a statement, DFB enunciated, "The German national team must be without Leroy Sane in their World Cup opening game against Japan on Wednesday. The 26-year-old attacking player from champions FC Bayern Munich is unavailable against the four-time Asian champions due to knee problems."

    "The remaining 25 players of the German World Cup squad took part in the final training session in Al-Shamal. After lunch, the four-time world champions' squad head to Qatar's capital, Doha, where captain Manuel Neuer and company will spend the night before the opening game," added DFB.

    Sane has hammered 11 goals in 45 matches for his national side. While his injury is a severe blow for head coach Hansi Flick, he has a pool of talented attacking individuals to choose from, including Serge Gnabry, Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze, Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 3:19 PM IST
