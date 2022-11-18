Pele to Dmitry Sychev - Here are the youngest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup is the ultimate stage for talented footballers to showcase their talents, as some youngsters also get the chance to make a name for themselves. Here are the five youngest goal-scorers in the tournament to date.

1. Pele

At the top of the list is the ultimate Brazilian legend, Pele. During the 1958 edition, he scored his maiden WC goal at 17 years and 239 days during the quarterfinal clash against Wales. He is the only U-18 player to score a goal in the event to date, as he went on to win the title for Seleção.

2. Manuel Rosas

The Mexican defender is second on the list, as at 18 years and 93 days, he pounded a couple of goals against Argentina in 1930 while his side suffered a 3-6 loss. Three days before, he had scored an own goal against Chile, which was incidentally the first-ever own goal in the tournament's history.

3. Michael Owen

At number three, we have the former English striker Michael Owen, who, during the 1998 edition, netted against Romania in the group stage. He was 18 years and 190 days old. He remains the only English teen to score in the competition to date.

4. Nicolae Kovács

He is fourth on the list, scoring at 18 years and 197 days against Peru in 1930. While his side Romania won the tie 3-1, it happened to be his only goal at the grandest stage. The match also saw his teammate Constantin Stanciu scoring at 19 years and 92 days, making it the only WC clash where two teens scored.

5. Dmitry Sychev

Russia is not playing in Qatar 2022 due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. However, it has always been a force in the event, while in 2022, Sychev became the fifth youngest WC goal-scorer, at 18 years and 231 days, as he hammered against Belgium in 2002. However, it was a 2-3 defeat for the side, as it was eliminated from the group stage.

Other young goal scorers in WC

6. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 18 years and 357 days (vs Serbia and Montenegro, 2006)

7. Julian Green (SA) - 19 years and 25 days (vs Belgium, 2014)

8. Divock Origi (Belgium) - 19 years and 65 days (vs Russia, 2014)

9. Martin Hoffmann (Germany) - 19 years and 88 days (vs Chile, 1974)

10. Constantin Stanciu (Romania) - 19 years and 92 days (vs Peru, 1930)