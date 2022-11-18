Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pele to Dmitry Sychev - Here are the youngest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup

    FIFA World Cup is the ultimate stage for talented footballers to showcase their talents, as some youngsters also get the chance to make a name for themselves. Here are the five youngest goal-scorers in the tournament to date.

    Pele to Dmitry Sychev - Here are the youngest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    As far as the greatest football spectacle is concerned, the FIFA World Cup is the ultimate stage for footballers to showcase their talent and make a name for themselves. The event also provided particular youngsters with the opportunity of a lifetime to compete at the grandest stage. Over the years, many youngsters have made an impact in the tournament and have also been involved in a goal-scoring fest. A few also go on to become the competition's youngest goal-scorer, as we look at some of them.

    1. Pele
    At the top of the list is the ultimate Brazilian legend, Pele. During the 1958 edition, he scored his maiden WC goal at 17 years and 239 days during the quarterfinal clash against Wales. He is the only U-18 player to score a goal in the event to date, as he went on to win the title for Seleção.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    2. Manuel Rosas
    The Mexican defender is second on the list, as at 18 years and 93 days, he pounded a couple of goals against Argentina in 1930 while his side suffered a 3-6 loss. Three days before, he had scored an own goal against Chile, which was incidentally the first-ever own goal in the tournament's history.

    3. Michael Owen
    At number three, we have the former English striker Michael Owen, who, during the 1998 edition, netted against Romania in the group stage. He was 18 years and 190 days old. He remains the only English teen to score in the competition to date.

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - RODRYGO AND MARQUINHOS WARN BRAZIL OF BEING OVER-CONFIDENT

    4. Nicolae Kovács
    He is fourth on the list, scoring at 18 years and 197 days against Peru in 1930. While his side Romania won the tie 3-1, it happened to be his only goal at the grandest stage. The match also saw his teammate Constantin Stanciu scoring at  19 years and 92 days, making it the only WC clash where two teens scored.

    5. Dmitry Sychev
    Russia is not playing in Qatar 2022 due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. However, it has always been a force in the event, while in 2022, Sychev became the fifth youngest WC goal-scorer, at 18 years and 231 days, as he hammered against Belgium in 2002. However, it was a 2-3 defeat for the side, as it was eliminated from the group stage.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for France

    Other young goal scorers in WC
    6. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 18 years and 357 days (vs Serbia and Montenegro, 2006)
    7. Julian Green (SA) - 19 years and 25 days (vs Belgium, 2014)
    8. Divock Origi (Belgium) - 19 years and 65 days (vs Russia, 2014)
    9. Martin Hoffmann (Germany) - 19 years and 88 days (vs Chile, 1974)
    10. Constantin Stanciu (Romania) - 19 years and 92 days (vs Peru, 1930)

