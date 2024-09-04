Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics Day 6: India sets new record with 20 medals

    India's medal count rose to 20 in Paris, including 3 golds, 7 silver and 10 bronze, breaking the previous best of 19 medals set in Tokyo 2021. Indian para athletes won five medals in the track and field on day 6. 

    Paris Paralympics Day 6: India sets new record with 20 medals scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    India achieved its best ever medal haul in the Paralympics, surpassing the previous best achieved in Tokyo three years ago. India's medal count rose to 20 in Paris, including 3 golds, 7 silver and 10 bronze, breaking the previous best of 19 medals set in the Japanese capital in 2021. 

    Also read: Sumit Antil defends Paralympics javelin GOLD with new record of 70.59m; PM Modi lauds exceptional performance

    On Tuesday, Day 6 of the Games in Paris, the Indian para athletes secured five medals in track and field, including two silvers and three bronze medals, bringing the total to 20 and helping the Nation to climb to the 17th spot in the standings. 

    High jumpers Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu earned a silver and a bronze respectively in the T56 category with best efforts on 1.88m and 1.85m. Sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji added to India's medal tally with a bronze in the women's 400m (T20) event. The 20-year-old Paralympic debutant completed the race in 55.82 seconds.  

    In Tokyo 2021, India clinched five golds, eight silvers and six bronzes. This year, India's three golds so far have come from Avani Lekhara, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Anil. Shooter Avani was the first Indian to secure the yellow metal in Paris having won the final in the women's 10m air rifle. Sumit won the gold in men's javelin throw F64 class, while Nitesh bagged the nations third gold in the badminton SL3 class. 

    Also read: Know the rules and regulations of wheelchair tennis at the Paris Paralympics

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Portugal vs Croatia: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live Streaming Details scr

    Portugal vs Croatia: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live Streaming Details

    cricket Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh scr

    Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh

    cricket ILT20 2024: Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy named head coach of Sharjah Warriorz scr

    ILT20 2024: Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy named head coach of Sharjah Warriorz

    cricket World Test Championship table: Bangladesh overtake England after historic series win in Pakistan scr

    World Test Championship table: Bangladesh overtake England after historic series win in Pakistan

    cricket History at Rawalpindi: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in 2nd Test to clinch a 2-0 series win scr

    History at Rawalpindi: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in 2nd Test to clinch a 2-0 series win

    Recent Stories

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS) gcw

    'Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS)

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024 RKK

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024 RKK

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71 RBA

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon