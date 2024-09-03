Know the rules and regulations of wheelchair tennis at the Paris Paralympics

At the 2024 Paris Paralympics there will be 96 athletes from around the world competing in six medal events in wheelchair tennis. The matches will be held at the iconic Roland-Garros Stadium.

Rules

In wheelchair tennis, the ball is allowed to bounce twice before the player on the receving end returns it. The first bounce should be inside the court, while the second bounce can occur either inside or outside the court.

Service

When serving, the server is required to maintain a stationary position before striking the ball, but the player is allowed one push of the wheelchair prior to the raquet making contact with the ball.

Match format

The wheelchair tennis matches follow best-of-three sets format, with tiebreaks used to decide sets when necessary.



Categories

Wheelchair tennis is devided into three categories- men's, women's and quad divisions. Players whose impairment affects up to two limbs compete in the men's and women's secitions, while those with impairmanets affecting three or more limbs play in the mixed-sex quad division.

Latest Videos