    'Match won't be allowed': Hindu Mahasabha calls for Gwalior Bandh, vows to stop India-Bangladesh T20 match

    Hindu Mahasabha National Vice President Jaiveer Bharadwaj said that Hindus are facing persecution in Bangladesh, with temples being targeted and destroyed. Bharadwaj made it clear that the organization would not allow the match to proceed in Gwalior under any circumstances.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    The Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh in Gwalior on October 6, coinciding with the first T20I between India and Bangladesh that scheduled to take place at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium. The call for the bandh comes amid row over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, prompting the Hindu Mahasabha to demand the cancellation of the match.

    Hindu Mahasabha National Vice President Jaiveer Bharadwaj said that Hindus are facing persecution in Bangladesh, with temples being targeted and destroyed. Bharadwaj made it clear that the organization would not allow the match to proceed in Gwalior under any circumstances. He further warned that protests would take place when the Bangladesh team arrives in the city, and if the match goes ahead as planned, they would attempt to disrupt it by destroying the pitch.

    In response to the protest, police authorities have assured tight security measures to ensure the match's smooth conduct. This T20I will be the first international cricket match hosted in Gwalior in 14 years, with the last match held at the venue in 2010. The Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, known for its rich cricketing history, can accommodate 30,000 spectators.

    This is not the first time Hindu organizations have voiced opposition to cricketing events involving Bangladesh. Similar protests were seen during the Test series, with protests outside the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, where the first Test match was held. The series has been marked by ongoing tensions.

    Currently, team India and Bangladesh are in Kanpur for the second Test match of the series, which will be played on Friday. India leads the series 1-0 following a dominant 280-run victory in the first Test in Chennai.

