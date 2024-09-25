Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Kanpur: Ravindra Jadeja eyes 300 wickets

    Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of achieving another remarkable feat. Having played a pivotal role in India's resounding victory against Bangladesh in the Chennai Test, Jadeja is poised to etch his name in the record books once again during the Kanpur Test.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja, IND vs BAN Test

    Ravindra Jadeja Triple Century: Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to achieve a historic feat in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. Jadeja displayed a remarkable performance in the first Test match against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, playing a key role in India's massive 280-run victory. The Indian team expects the same performance from him in the Kanpur Test as well. Jadeja is ready to score a 'triple century' in this Test match. He is in the elite group of Indian players who have achieved this feat.

    article_image2

    India vs Bangladesh Test

    Jadeja's brilliant performance in the Chennai Test: The Indian team won a massive 280-run victory against Bangladesh in the first Test. Jadeja impressed with both bat and ball in this match. While star batsmen like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul faltered in India's innings in the first innings, Jadeja, along with Ashwin, played aggressively and scored 86 runs, taking the Indian team to a good score. In bowling, Jadeja took 2 wickets in the first innings. At the same time, the left-arm spinner took 3 wickets in the second innings.

    article_image3

    Kanpur Test

    Will he score a 'triple century' in Kanpur? Jadeja could reach the 300-wicket milestone in Test cricket in the Kanpur Test. He has taken 299 wickets in this format by taking 5 wickets in the first Test. One step away from achieving the feat of 300 wickets. If he takes one more wicket, Jadeja will become the seventh Indian player to achieve this feat in Tests. Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, and Zaheer Khan are ahead of Jadeja among the highest wicket-takers in Test cricket.

    article_image4

    India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

    Will he overtake Zaheer Khan and Kapil Dev? Jadeja is set to overtake Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan by taking 300 Test wickets in Kanpur. Jadeja has taken 299 wickets in 73 Test matches he has played so far. Ashwin took his 300th wicket in his 74th match and became the fourth Indian player to achieve this feat after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Currently, Kapil Dev is in fourth place and Zaheer Khan is in fifth place, whom Jadeja will overtake.

    article_image5

    India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

    Indian players who took 300 wickets fastest in Tests: Ravichandran Ashwin - 54 matches, Anil Kumble - 66 matches, Harbhajan Singh - 72 matches, Kapil Dev - 83 matches, Zaheer Khan - 89 matches. Jadeja also holds the amazing feat of scoring 100 runs and taking more than 5 wickets in a Test match. He is also in the special list of players who have scored over 1000 runs and taken over 100 wickets.

    article_image6

    Ravindra Jadeja Triple Century - Kanpur Test

    Jadeja holds the distinction of being the Indian player who has scored a half-century and taken more than five wickets in a match the most times in Test cricket history. Jadeja has achieved this feat for the 12th time in his cricket career. He has surpassed Ashwin, who achieved this feat 11 times in his Test career. Both Ashwin and Jadeja have achieved this amazing all-rounder feat more than 10 times in their cricket careers.

