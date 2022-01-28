From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed

The Spanish model, who used to work for £10 an hour at a shop, met the Manchester United striker in 2016 while he was still with Real Madrid, and now roaming around Europe on his G20 jet; read how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed

In the latest Netflix's series, which is on Georgina Rodriguez, who is well known as Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo partner; both opened up about their relationship started back in 2016. Georgina and Cristiano first met at a famous Gucci store in Madrid where she used to work as a saleswoman. Ronaldo visited the store with his elder son Cristiano Junior when Georgina ended up helping them with shopping.

In the show, both Georgina, also known as Gio and Ronaldo, gave some insides on how they met and started dating. Ronaldo said they clicked at once and immediately fell in love with Georgina, who claimed that her life changed after meeting the player.

Five years ago, Georgina's life changed. Thanks to love, my life is now a dream. Nothing in life has come easy. I know what it is to have nothing and to have everything.

"I'm the partner of the most followed man in the world. Cristiano is marvellous, he's a normal guy, I dreamed of having a prince by my side and today I have it. Thanks to love, now my life is a dream."

On Thusday, Jaunary 27, Cristiano Ronaldo gifted Georgina Rodriguez on her birthday as he lights up Burj Khalifa as part of Rodriguez’s ‘I am Georgina’ Netflix series. Both are in Dubai with their childern; the Manchester United man took to Instagram and posted a series of stories of the celebrations.