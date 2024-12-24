'Awards are not my goal': Manu Bhaker breaks silence amid Khel Ratna row, admits lapse on her part

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday broke her silence with regards to the controversy surrounding her exclusion from the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award nominees.

Manu Bhaker breaks silence on Khel Ratna 'snub', says 'awards not my goal, don't speculate'; read post snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday broke her silence with regards to the controversy surrounding her exclusion from the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award nominees, expressing her views in a statement that focuses on her commitment to her sport rather than external recognition.

Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist who made history in the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning two medals in the 10m air pistol events, clarified that while awards are motivational, they are not her ultimate goal.

"With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award, I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keeps me motivated but are not my goal," she said in a post on X.

Also read: Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna exclusion row: Will Sports Ministry invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of award's scheme?

"I believe there has been a lapse maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected," she added.

"Irrespective of the award I shall remain motivated to win more medal for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter," Bhaker concluded.

The Sports Ministry had previously claimed that Bhaker did not apply for the award, a statement that was contested by her father, Ram Kishan Bhaker. He asserted that the nomination was duly submitted, but no response was received. Despite the dispute, Bhaker remains focused on her sporting career, emphasizing her determination to win more medals for India, regardless of the award's outcome.

The 12-member National Sports Day Committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian, had not included Bhaker in the list of nominees. Among those nominated were Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian men's hockey team, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar. The committee's decision to overlook Bhaker came as a surprise, given her remarkable achievements in the Olympics.

In an update from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a top source indicated that the final list of nominees is yet to be confirmed, and Bhaker is likely to be included in the final list when it is unveiled in the coming days.

The controversy has sparked further debate about the nomination process. While the Ministry claimed that Bhaker had not applied for the award, her father denied this, stating that Manu had followed the due process for years, applying for awards such as the Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan. He attributed the issue to bureaucratic delays and expressed frustration over the lack of recognition despite his daughter's outstanding achievements.

Also read: No Khel Ratna nomination for Paris Olympics hero Manu Bhaker? Row erupts as family expresses disappointment

The Khel Ratna selection committee, which includes prominent athletes like former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, is tasked with reviewing nominees and making recommendations. The Ministry's norms allow athletes to self-nominate, though the committee may also consider names not formally nominated.

In addition to Bhaker, the committee has recommended Harmanpreet Singh for the Khel Ratna, following his leadership in securing India's second consecutive Olympic bronze in hockey. Para-athlete Praveen Kumar, who won a gold medal in the men's high jump at the Paris Paralympics, is also among the nominees.

Meanwhile, the committee has recommended 30 athletes for the Arjuna Award, including para-athletes and wrestlers. Bhaker’s mixed team partner, Sarabjot Singh, along with shooters Swapnil Kusale and Aman Sehrawat, are among those nominated for the Arjuna award.

