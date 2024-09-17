Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India lift 5th Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan players trolled for waving Chinese flag, meme fest explodes

    Pakistan's hockey players sparked outrage among Indian fans and sports enthusiasts after they were seen openly showing their support for China during the final of the Asian Champions Trophy held on Tuesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 8:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 8:29 PM IST

    In a controversial turn of events, Pakistan's hockey players sparked outrage among Indian fans and sports enthusiasts after they were seen openly showing their support for China during the final of the Asian Champions Trophy held on Tuesday.

    The Pakistani players, who had just secured a bronze medal earlier in the day, were seen waving Chinese flags, wearing Chinese badges, and even painting Chinese flags on their cheeks as they attended the high-stakes final between India and China. The symbolic gesture has caused an uproar across social media platforms, with many Indian fans expressing their disappointment and frustration.

    Despite the drama off the field, the Indian team managed to maintain focus and execute a well-fought victory over a resilient Chinese side, clinching their fifth Hero Asian Champions Trophy title. Defender Jugraj Singh was the hero for the Indian side, scoring a rare field goal in the 51st minute, which proved to be the match-winner. It was a challenging contest for the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side, as China’s defensive strategy kept them at bay for much of the match.

    The final was tightly contested, with the first three quarters ending goalless. India, who had dominated possession throughout, faced stiff resistance from the Chinese defense. Chinese goalkeeper Wang Weihao made several crucial saves, denying India multiple scoring opportunities. However, Jugraj's clinical finish broke the deadlock, handing India a hard-fought victory against a side playing in only its second international tournament final.

    India’s victory was not just another win—it cemented their legacy as the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, having previously secured the title in 2011, 2016, and 2018. In recognition of their efforts, Hockey India announced cash rewards of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every support staff member.

    Pakistan earlier secured the bronze medal with a convincing 5-2 victory over Korea. However, their triumph was quickly overshadowed by the controversy surrounding their pro-China gesture during the final. Many Indian fans felt the gesture was a deliberate act of provocation, and some called on the Asian Hockey Federation to investigate the matter.

    Pakistan's actions have raised concerns about the intersection of politics and sports in the region, with many questioning whether the display of the Chinese flag was appropriate, given the delicate geopolitical environment. This is particularly sensitive in the context of India-China relations, which have been strained in recent years.

    Several Indian netizens criticized the Pakistani team's behaviour, with one user on X stating, "Of course it is, they want their 'bheek ka paisa' to keep coming!"

    Another user remarked, "Who else will give them money for managing to send their players. Beggars can't be choosers, and this country foundation is based on begging only."

    "Who cares! We don't need their support," wrote another Indian netizen.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions and memes that exploded on X in the wake of the viral photo featuring Pakistani players wave China's flag during India's dominant win to lift 5th Asian Champions Trophy title:

