    Tinder-owner Match says Google to allow alternate payment systems for now

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    Match Group Inc said that Alphabet Inc's Google will allow the dating app creator to provide customers a choice of payment methods, removing Google's authority over user data. Match filed a lawsuit against Google in May, calling it a "last resort" to keep Tinder and its other applications off the Google Play store for refusing to contribute up to 30% of sales.

    After making a series of concessions, Match said it has abandoned its request for a temporary restraining order against Google, which would prohibit Match's applications from being removed from the Play store for enabling different payment choices.

    Match's action comes amid continuing legal battles between Google and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, dozens of US state attorneys general, and others over the Play store's claimed anticompetitive practises. According to the complaint, Google warned it would restrict downloads of several of Match's applications by June 1 unless they utilised solely Google's payment system and split income.

    Also Read | Here's why Apple will soon remove several apps from App Store

    Match has also expressed reservations about Apple Inc.'s App Store pricing and payment practises. 

    Apple has also been chastised for turning the App Store into a "walled garden" in order to charge developers for access to the iOS ecosystem's consumers. Google and Apple levy large commissions and place restrictions on software developers, requiring them to pay a fee when using in-app payment systems.

    Last year, Apple has announced that iOS developers will soon inform their consumers about payment options other than the Apple App Store. Apple made the news in a press release following years of controversy concerning Apple's App Store procedures and treatment of developers. Developers will now be allowed to promote the pricing options for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and premium apps, among other efforts. This is part of a planned settlement with developers that the court must yet authorise.

    Also Read | Apple now allows developers to accept payments outside App Store

     

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
