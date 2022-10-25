'Winter is coming': Fans split over Premier League's new bright yellow Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball

On Tuesday, English Premier League (EPL) unveiled a new ball for the winter season, sparking massive excitement among fans. From now until March, the bright yellow Hi-VisNike Flight Ball will be used in England’s top flight.

Premier League on Tuesday unveiled a bright-yellow eye-catching winter ball, which will be used on either side of the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking massive excitement among fans.

"Winter is coming. Introducing the @nikefootball Hi-Vis Flight Ball…," read Premier League's caption on Twitter in its unveiling post. The ball will be in action from now until March, and fans are thrilled to see the vibrant and sexy colour choice of the current white offering.

The design has been met with a positive reaction on social media, but a delve into the history books has left more sentimental fans requesting the league to bring back some of the iconic balls from the past.

"That is pretty fire like," noted one fan on Twitter, speaking in favour of the new winter ball unveiled by the league. "Oh that's very, very nice," noted another Premier League fan on the micro-blogging site.

A third user commented, "I know I'm not the only one who read this in John Snow's voice," while a fourth fan added, "Ah quite good, it will be clearly visible in snow."

Meanwhile, some fans were not too impressed by the new winter ball. "Nothing will ever beat the 19/20 replica of the 04/05 winter ball. Elite," noted a Premier League fan on Twitter. Another stated, "How about introducing good and competent referees?"

"If you cared enough about the fans, you'd bring it back," wrote another fan referring to the winter ball used in the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons, with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry winning the Golden Boot in both campaigns as Chelsea won back-to-back titles.

Nike has been the official ball supplier for the Premier League since taking over from Mitre in 2000/01. The Nike Flight ball, which took more than eight years and 1700 hours of testing to create, will be used for the third time during the 2022–23 season. The ball is equipped with sculpted grooves and a 3D-printed ink 'fine tune' to aid in consistent flight, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland currently enjoying the most success.

Here's a look at some of the reactions of the winter ball on Twitter: