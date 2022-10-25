Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Winter is coming': Fans split over Premier League's new bright yellow Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball

    On Tuesday, English Premier League (EPL) unveiled a new ball for the winter season, sparking massive excitement among fans. From now until March, the bright yellow Hi-VisNike Flight Ball will be used in England’s top flight.

    football Winter is coming Fans split over Premier League's new bright yellow Nike hi-vis flight ball snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    Premier League on Tuesday unveiled a bright-yellow eye-catching winter ball, which will be used on either side of the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking massive excitement among fans.

    "Winter is coming. Introducing the @nikefootball Hi-Vis Flight Ball…," read Premier League's caption on Twitter in its unveiling post. The ball will be in action from now until March, and fans are thrilled to see the vibrant and sexy colour choice of the current white offering. 

    Also read: Lionel Messi to Premier League in 2023? Two clubs that could sign PSG star as a free agent next summer

    The design has been met with a positive reaction on social media, but a delve into the history books has left more sentimental fans requesting the league to bring back some of the iconic balls from the past.

    "That is pretty fire like," noted one fan on Twitter, speaking in favour of the new winter ball unveiled by the league. "Oh that's very, very nice," noted another Premier League fan on the micro-blogging site.

    A third user commented, "I know I'm not the only one who read this in John Snow's voice," while a fourth fan added, "Ah quite good, it will be clearly visible in snow."

    Meanwhile, some fans were not too impressed by the new winter ball. "Nothing will ever beat the 19/20 replica of the 04/05 winter ball. Elite," noted a Premier League fan on Twitter. Another stated, "How about introducing good and competent referees?"

    "If you cared enough about the fans, you'd bring it back," wrote another fan referring to the winter ball used in the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons, with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry winning the Golden Boot in both campaigns as Chelsea won back-to-back titles.

    Also read: Who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United? 6 players to watch out for

    Nike has been the official ball supplier for the Premier League since taking over from Mitre in 2000/01. The Nike Flight ball, which took more than eight years and 1700 hours of testing to create, will be used for the third time during the 2022–23 season. The ball is equipped with sculpted grooves and a 3D-printed ink 'fine tune' to aid in consistent flight, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland currently enjoying the most success.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions of the winter ball on Twitter:

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer Mohammed Irfan Jr has earned the praise of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer has earned the praise of Rohit and Kohli

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: To hell with the spirit of the game - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up-ayh

    'To hell with the spirit of the game' - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up

    football Aston Villa fans hopeful of UEFA Europa League UEL victory after Unai Emery replaces Steven Gerrard as manager-ayh

    Aston Villa fans hopeful of Europa League victory after Emery replaces Gerrard as manager

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Phil Simmons steps down as West Indies/Windies head coach following unfathomable exit-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Simmons steps down as Windies head coach following 'unfathomable' exit

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after infamous Cape Town Test-ayh

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after 'infamous' Cape Town Test

    Recent Stories

    Top 5 lesser-known facts about honey that will surprise you sur

    Top 5 lesser-known facts about honey that will surprise you

    Bombay HC: Wife defaming husband by calling him 'womaniser and alcoholic' without evidence is cruelty - adt

    Bombay HC: Wife defaming husband by calling him 'womaniser and alcoholic' without evidence is cruelty

    Post Diwali: How to reduce weight after overeating sweets and oily food; know how to detoxify your body RBA

    Post-Diwali: How to reduce weight after overeating sweets and oily food; know how to detoxify your body

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Congress names Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur on last date of filing nominations AJR

    Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Congress names Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur on last date of filing nominations

    Cyclone Sitrang: At least 13 dead in Bangladesh; heavy rains damage houses, wreak havoc in Assam AJR

    Cyclone Sitrang: At least 13 dead in Bangladesh; heavy rains damage houses, wreak havoc in Assam

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon