Lionel Messi to Premier League in 2023? Two clubs that could sign PSG star as a free agent next summer

Two Premier League clubs could reportedly consider signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi once his contract ends next summer. Will the Ligue 1 champions renew the Argentinian icon's contract, or will the iconic forward debut in EPL at age 35?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's future is one of the most discussed topics in world football today. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's contract ends next summer, and rumours are rife that his former club Barcelona are desperately trying to bring their legend back to Camp Nou for that one last dance before he hangs up his boots. However, a new report in Spain has now suggested that two English Premier League clubs could be keen to sign the 35-year-old icon if and when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2023. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lewandowski believes Messi's Argentina favourites to win coveted trophy

According to MARCA, one team that could consider signing Messi next year is Manchester City. The Argentinian superstar's great relationship with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola is known to everyone. In fact, since the Spaniard arrived at Etihad in 2012 after a 4-year stint with the Catalan club, rumours about Messi's move to the English club have been recurrent during the transfer windows. Also read: 'World Cup is coming': Messi fans go berserk after wife shares photo of PSG star with GoT's Jon Snow

The report adds that if Messi becomes a free agent in the summer of 2023, Pep Guardiola and his team could be in pole position to sign the Argentina captain. It will be interesting to see what position the Man City boss will play the 35-year-old legend in if the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner decides to make his Premier League debut with the reigning champions.

Another Premier League club that could be in the race to sign Messi if he becomes a free agent next summer is Chelsea. According to the report, the Todd Boehly-owned team will likely take advantage of the Argentinian talisman's contract ending at PSG in 2023. They would seek to acquire the services of the iconic forward to increase their chances of restoring their lost momentum in the EPL and Champions League. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi reveals two countries that stand a chance to win coveted trophy

It's also interesting to note the Blues attempted to bring Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. However, former boss Thomas Tuchel did not favour the signing because the German believed that the iconic striker could 'destroy the spirit of his dressing room'. So for a club willing to bring Ronaldo on board, there seems to be no reason why there will not consider getting Messi into England's top flight.

