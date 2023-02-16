Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Is Argentina's World Cup hero unsure about staying at PSG? Details here

    According to reports in France, Lionel Messi is still deciding whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), giving David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami a major boost.

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains a bone of contention even days after the club's Sporting Advisor, Luis Campos, revealed that contract extension talks with Argentina's World Cup 2022 hero are ongoing. The 35-year-old's contract at Parc des Princes expires in June 2023, and fans eagerly await to know if their favourite star will extend his contract or move to another club.

    Amid increasing nerves, a report in France has now stated that Messi is not sure about staying with PSG, giving Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami a massive boost to their attempt to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona? PSG star's brother gives scathing response

    According to the French publication L'Equipe, Messi is increasingly unsure about staying in Paris, and the MLS side is in pole position to sign him. Inter Miami is co-owned by former England captain David Beckham and coached by his ex-Manchester United teammate Phil Neville.

    According to L'Equipe, Messi's family is open to the idea of relocating to the United States. The former Barcelona legend owns a property in Miami and is rumoured to visit frequently on vacation. The Argentine is married to Antonella Roccuzzo, his childhood sweetheart, and they have three sons together. 

    According to the report, Jorge Messi, the superstar's father and his representative, spoke with PSG about the future on Wednesday. "A meeting took place on Wednesday between the father of Lionel Messi and the Parisian management. For now, the world champion has still not accepted PSG's contract extension proposal," the report noted.

    Last November, reports claimed that Messi and Inter Miami were close to reaching an agreement on a potential contract. American soccer salary cap regulations would prevent the PSG star from earning anything close to the $1.45 million per week he currently makes in Paris. However, the opportunity to establish his brand there could be even more lucrative.

    Messi, now 35, would still earn a salary that would make him the highest-paid soccer player in US history.

    Coach Neville did not rule out a move for Messi when Inter Miami returned for training last month in preparation for the 2017 MLS season, which will begin in February.

    "We want to bring the best players in the world to this club and he is probably the best player, so for us, the landscape has not changed at all," Neville said. "With any deal for any DP (Designated Player) of that level, it's complicated. It takes time."

    Neville spoke with Inter Miami's captain Gregore, who didn't play down his admiration for Messi either. "Why not? I believe it could happen. Players around the world view MLS as a great league. If Messi comes, I would be happy because I like to play with the best and learn from them," he said.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    Messi, who has scored 15 goals for PSG this season, did not find the net in PSG's 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. If Bayern Munich boots PSG out of the competition in the second leg, Messi's future will come under even closer examination, and it will be unclear whether he will ever again compete in Europe's premier club championship.

    Last year, Messi was a hero at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring seven goals to lead his country to victory and finally take home the trophy that has eluded him his whole career.

    
