'Can't help but admire Man City's style of play' - Erling Haaland after completing move

As a relief for all Manchester City fans, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has completed his move to the club from German giants Borussia Dortmund and is now officially a Manchester City player. The reigning English champion announced on Monday that he had signed a five-year deal with the club, as his contract will remain valid until 2027. He ends his two-year stint with BVB, which was successful in terms of his performance, netting 86 goals in 89 games and winning a title, while overall, he scored 155 in 200 club contests. Notably, he is the son of former City player Alfie Haaland.

After signing for City, Haaland gauged, "This is a proud day for my family and me. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting, and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me."

"There are so many world-class players in this squad, and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions. I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer, and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can't wait to get started in pre-season," added Haaland.

In the meantime, Txiki Begiristain (City's Director of Football) added, "His [Haaland's)] rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep [Guardiola]. It is an inspiring signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team."