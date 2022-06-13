Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Can't help but admire Man City's style of play' - Erling Haaland after completing move

    Erling Haaland has completed his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund. He has admired its style of play of late.

    Canott help but admire Manchester City style of play - Erling Haaland after completing move-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    As a relief for all Manchester City fans, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has completed his move to the club from German giants Borussia Dortmund and is now officially a Manchester City player. The reigning English champion announced on Monday that he had signed a five-year deal with the club, as his contract will remain valid until 2027. He ends his two-year stint with BVB, which was successful in terms of his performance, netting 86 goals in 89 games and winning a title, while overall, he scored 155 in 200 club contests. Notably, he is the son of former City player Alfie Haaland.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

    After signing for City, Haaland gauged, "This is a proud day for my family and me. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting, and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

    ALSO READ: Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

    "There are so many world-class players in this squad, and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions. I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer, and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can't wait to get started in pre-season," added Haaland.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

    In the meantime, Txiki Begiristain (City's Director of Football) added, "His [Haaland's)] rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep [Guardiola]. It is an inspiring signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27, Indian Premier League: TV television deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore-ayh

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27: TV deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni unassuming nature-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni's unassuming nature

    UEFA Nations League, UCL 2022-23: Fernando Santos unimpressed by referee performance during Portugal defeat to Switzerland-ayh

    Nations League: Santos unimpressed by referee's performance during Portugal's defeat to Switzerland

    Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool-ayh

    Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool

    NBA national basketball association: Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis - Have not shot a basketball since maybe April 5-krn

    NBA: Anthony Davis - 'Haven't shot a basketball since maybe April 5'

    Recent Stories

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life - adt

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels RBA

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels

    OPPO K10 5G Power packed 5G smartphone in affordable price range gcw

    OPPO K10 5G: Power-packed 5G smartphone in affordable price range

    Jharkhand woman sing's Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral - gps

    Jharkhand woman sing’s Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral

    NEET-PG 2022 Counselling Schedule likely to release soon; Know number of seats, other details - adt

    NEET-PG 2022 Counselling Schedule likely to release soon; Know number of seats, other details

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon