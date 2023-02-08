Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Lord Pannick, the 5000 pounds an hour lawyer leading Man City's defence against Premier League charges?

    Renowned lawyer, Lord Pannick, who counselled former UK PM Boris Johnson on the Partygate investigation will head Manchester City's defence team in its fight against the explosive Premier League allegations.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Renowned lawyer Lord Pannick, who counselled former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Partygate investigation, will head Manchester City's defence team in its fight against the explosive Premier League allegations. 

    Over nine years, City was accused of breaking more than 100 suspected Premier League financial rules; if found guilty, they risk losing points or being kicked out of the top division. 

    They have hired Lord Pannick KC, who played a crucial role in the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to overturn UEFA's two-year ban on competing in European competition in 2020.

    According to reports, Pannick bills his clients for almost 5,000 pounds per hour, which puts him on par with the highest-paid Premier League players. The reigning champions are confident that they can convincingly refute the allegations before an impartial commission.

    Here's all you need to know about Lord Pannick:

    Pannick, born in Islington, London, on March 7, 1956, attended the Bancroft's School in Woodford Green. He earned a law degree from Oxford's Hertford College. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and completed a postgraduate Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) degree.

    One of the most well-known lawyers in the UK, Lord Pannick KC specialises in appellate advocacy in various areas of law, from business disputes to trusts law, and practises in a wide range of topics with a focus on public law, human rights, and constitutional law.

    In 1979, the 66-year-old got admitted to Gray's Inn's bar. He was a member of the Crown's junior counsel panel. Then he was made Queen's Counsel. In 1995 and 1998, Pannick served as a Recorder on the South Eastern Circuit as a deputy High Court judge. He retired from the bench in 2005. 2008 saw the publication of his title as Baron Pannick of Radlett, Hertfordshire.

    Lord Pannick participated in many of the most significant public law cases over the past 30 years, including more than 100 cases before the Supreme Court replaced the Appellate Committee of the House of Lords, more than 25 cases since the court's inception in 2009, more than 25 cases at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, and more than 30 cases at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. He represents claimants and respondents, including government agencies and other public entities.

    In September 2019, he represented Gina Miller in the Supreme Court, which ruled 11-0 that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had improperly prorogued Parliament, causing Parliament to be recalled the next day. More recently, he advised Johnson about the House of Commons Committee on Privileges' investigation into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over parties at No. 10 Downing Street in violation of Covid rules. His most recent Supreme Court cases involve legal disputes, including employment law, trusts law, commercial law, patent law, and public law. He frequently represents the government and the opposition in Hong Kong's courts.

    Lord Pannick KC was included in the Chambers and Partners 2019 and 2020 list of 'Stars at the Bar'. 

    In their initial selection of the top barristers practising at the Bar of England & Wales, Chambers, UK named Lord Pannick KC as one of their Top Silk Bar 100 in December 2013.

    The Times Law 100 2012, listing the most influential lawyers in Britain, ranked Lord Pannick KC in 10th place.

    After Sunday's shocking announcement, the environment around the City Football Academy, which houses both playing and business staff, was described as "calm" and "defiant" towards the end of play on Monday. 

    A few hours after the announcement, executives gathered with Pep Guardiola's team to assure them that the club would clear its name.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
