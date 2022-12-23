Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Well deserved': Brazil fans elated after Richarlison's acrobatic kick bags World Cup goal of the tournament

    On Friday, FIFA announced Richarlison's bicycle goal during Brazil's clash against Serbia at the Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage won the tournament's goal.

    football 'Well deserved': Brazil fans elated after Richarlison's bicycle kick bags Qatar World Cup 2022 goal of the tournament
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    Days after Argentina beat France on penalties 4-2 to win the Qatar World Cup 2022, FIFA on Friday revealed that Brazil star Richarlison had won the goal of the tournament award. The 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star enjoyed a stellar tournament for the Samba Boys as he found the net three times during the showpiece event.

    Also read: Richarlison's acrobatics in Brazil's World Cup 2022 win over Serbia stun fans; dub it 'goal of the tournament'

    Richarlison scored a brace in Brazil's 2-0 triumph over Serbia in the opening group match. And he scored in the 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of 16 as well. But his fantastic overhead kick against the Serbs helped him edge over his countryman Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of France for the title of tournament goal of the year.

    Just after the hour mark, he had already responded first to a Vinicius Jr. shot to lash home the rebound when his magic moment struck. However, he stunningly doubled his total for the evening 11 minutes later.

    Richarlison completed the move when Vinicius crossed the ball into the penalty area. He set himself up before acrobatically turning to smash a fantastic shot past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

    As a result, many of his admirers predicted he would receive the Puskas Award.

    He can now find solace in the knowledge that he has won this honour, despite the fact that he and Brazil ultimately lost on penalties to Croatia in the quarterfinals. Neymar scored a brilliant goal in extra-time before Bruno Petkovic equalising to set up a penalty shoot-out.

    Several people believed Mbappe's volley against Argentina would be just as unstoppable as the forward's shot as they did Paris Saint-fantastic Germain's performance. The Frenchman had just scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 before he slammed home a volley to tie the score at 2-2 and force extra time in the World Cup Final.

    The 23-year-old would go on to secure his hat trick, making history, but ultimately Argentina would win the shoot-out and the world championship.

    Also read: Richarlison's message to Son Heung-min after Brazil knocks South Korea out of World Cup leaves fans teary-eyed

    Following FIFA's announcement, Fans of Brazilian star Richarlison expressed joy over the Tottenham star's effort to bag the World Cup 2022 goal of the tournament. "Well deserved," said most fans.

    "Richarlison's goal against Serbia in the first group date was selected as the best Goal of the World Cup. There was honestly no other score in the tournament better than that. It was an extraordinary Goal that nobody could surpass," said one fan.

    Another added, "Richarlison won the Most Beautiful Goal award at the Qatar World Cup. Congratulations."

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to Richarlison's bicycle kick:

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
