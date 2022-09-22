UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for clash against Czech Republic

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to lead his team when Portugal faces the Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League clash on Saturday. Will the Portuguese talisman's form impact the team's performance in a crucial World Cup year?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his first goal of the season for Manchester United in the Europa League clash against FC Sheriff, will look to carry on his luck in the UEFA Nations League when Portugal faces the Czech Republic this weekend. Also read: Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire after World Cup 2022? Portugal legend reveals future plans

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ahead of the clash at Eden Arena on Saturday, the Portuguese talisman was training with the squad at Cidade do Futebol FPF in Portugal's Oeiras. "Glad to be back home!" wrote Ronaldo in an Instagram post along with a photograph of himself enjoying Wednesday's training session.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

On Tuesday, Ronaldo recently bagged the Best Scorer Award 2022 at the Gala Quinas de Ouro. At the event, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed his ambition to fire Portugal into the Euro 2024. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy' to be back on scoring sheet; fans await Man United icon's 700th club career goal

Image Credit: Portugal Instagram

"I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European," said the 37-year-old icon.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo, who has scored a record 117 goals in 189 appearances for his nation, will look to perform at his best and hope the team will come together as a well-oiled engined as they gear up for the Qatar World Cup 2022, starting November 20. Also read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo's low Man United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Portugal holds a clear advantage in four head-to-head encounters against the Czech Republic. They have won three games and lost one. The two nations last faced each other earlier this year, with Portugal beating the Czech Republic 2-0. First-half goals from Manchester City star Joao Cancelo and Wolves winger Goncalo Guedes ensured victory for Ronaldo's team.

Image Credit: Getty Images