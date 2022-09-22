Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for clash against Czech Republic

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to lead his team when Portugal faces the Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League clash on Saturday. Will the Portuguese talisman's form impact the team's performance in a crucial World Cup year?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his first goal of the season for Manchester United in the Europa League clash against FC Sheriff, will look to carry on his luck in the UEFA Nations League when Portugal faces the Czech Republic this weekend.

    Also read: Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire after World Cup 2022? Portugal legend reveals future plans

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ahead of the clash at Eden Arena on Saturday, the Portuguese talisman was training with the squad at Cidade do Futebol FPF in Portugal's Oeiras. "Glad to be back home!" wrote Ronaldo in an Instagram post along with a photograph of himself enjoying Wednesday's training session.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    On Tuesday, Ronaldo recently bagged the Best Scorer Award 2022 at the Gala Quinas de Ouro. At the event, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed his ambition to fire Portugal into the Euro 2024. 

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy' to be back on scoring sheet; fans await Man United icon's 700th club career goal

    Image Credit: Portugal Instagram

    "I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European," said the 37-year-old icon.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo, who has scored a record 117 goals in 189 appearances for his nation, will look to perform at his best and hope the team will come together as a well-oiled engined as they gear up for the Qatar World Cup 2022, starting November 20. 

    Also read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo's low Man United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal holds a clear advantage in four head-to-head encounters against the Czech Republic. They have won three games and lost one. The two nations last faced each other earlier this year, with Portugal beating the Czech Republic 2-0. First-half goals from Manchester City star Joao Cancelo and Wolves winger Goncalo Guedes ensured victory for Ronaldo's team.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

    Czech Republic Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tomas Vaclik, David Zima, Jakub Brabec, Vaclav Jemelka, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Jakub Jankto, Jaroslav Zeleny, Vaclav Cerny, Patrik Schick, Adam Hlozek

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC International Olympic Committee after resigning as IOA Indian Olympic Association acting president-ayh

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC after resigning as IOA acting president

    football Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years

    football Polish icon Robert Lewandowski pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts snt

    Polish icon Lewandowski's pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    football Is psg star Lionel Messi the goat greatest of all time Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view snt

    Is Lionel Messi the G.O.A.T? Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view

    MotoGP rides its way to India; fans gear up to witness action at Buddh International Circuit in 2023 snt

    MotoGP rides its way to India; fans gear up to witness action at Buddh International Circuit

    Recent Stories

    Video and pics: Is Malaika Arora a 'wannabe Kardashian'? Here's what netizens think after last night look RBA

    Video and pics: Is Malaika Arora a 'wannabe Kim Kardashian'? Here's what netizens think after last night look

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child Know their love story gcw

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child; Know their love story

    Congress president election: Party issues notification; poll verdict on October 19

    Congress president election: Party issues notification; poll verdict on October 19

    Finding a place in the Indian team is challenging - Sanju Samson-ayh

    'Finding a place in the Indian team is challenging' - Sanju Samson

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here - adt

    SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon