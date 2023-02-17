Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEL 2022-23: Erik ten Hag, Marcus Rashford critical of referee after Manchester United's 2-2 draw to Barcelona

    UEL 2022-23: Manchester United settled for a 2-2 draw to Barcelona away from home on Thursday in the opening leg. However, the former's boss, Erik ten Hag, and Marcus Rashford slammed the referee for his decisions.

    football UEFA Europa League, UEL 2022-23, BAR vs MUN: Erik ten Hag, Marcus Rashford slam referee Maurizio Mariani after Manchester United draw to Barcelona-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United was up against Spanish giants Barcelona in the opening leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League (UEL) at Camp Nou on Thursday. It was an entertaining tie, as both teams displayed a great brand of football and settled for a competitive 2-2 draw, with the second leg taking place at Old Trafford next week.

    However, the tie saw some controversy regarding referring, as both sides had their share of confrontations with Italian referee Maurizio Mariani over some decisions, which the teams thought could have gone the other way or better. Meanwhile, the Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag was critical of the Italian's decision-making abilities, especially after he yellow-carded him over a Marcus Rashford foul call.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Is Argentina's World Cup hero unsure about staying at PSG? Details here

    Talking to BT Sport, ten Hag cited, "I think the referee had a big influence on this game. It was a foul on Rashy. You can discuss if it was in or outside the box, but then, it is a red card because [Rashford] was one-on-one with the keeper. So, it's a big influence in this round, not just for this game. It can't be. Referees can't make such mistakes."

    After ten Hag's verdict, Rashford said, "It's a massive moment in the game. I've not watched it back, but at the moment, I don't understand why the linesman thinks I'm going down there. I've touched it past him, and my foot's in front of the ball, [Kounde] hits my leg, and it's clear contact. It's not a penalty, but it's 100 per cent a foul for me."

    ALSO READ: Premier League title race - Thierry Henry tells what Arsenal must do to overcome crushing Man City defeat

    Nevertheless, both were delighted with the quality of the match, as ten Hag noted, "I think we dictated the game. Apart from maybe 15 minutes in the first half, we had some difficulties, but we dictated the game for the rest. We had so many chances, so I was disappointed at half-time. It was 0-0. We should have scored, and the opportunities they had we created by ourselves."

    Analysing the game, Rashford revealed, "It feels like a loss. I think we did well to get back into the game. The first half was a bit in favour of them, but we stayed calm and composed and tried to create chances when we could. In the second half, we scored two goals in quick succession and felt in control of the outcome, but they're a good team with top players, and they got an equaliser."

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors for BCCI following sting operation-ayh

    Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors following sting operation

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs OFC preview: Odisha FC faces NorthEast United hindrance for a playoffs stake-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC faces NorthEast United hindrance for a playoffs stake

    Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Delhi/2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul over Shubman Gill, Australia bats vs India, twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Iyer returns for Suryakumar, Rahul retained over Gill as Australia bats; fans upset

    Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' attack case: Influencer Sapna Gill arrested for allegedly assaulting cricketer snt

    Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' attack case: Influencer Sapna Gill arrested for allegedly assaulting cricketer

    Recent Stories

    Dr Sarfaraz and family quietly changing lives of poor in Noida

    Dr Sarfaraz and family quietly changing lives of poor in Noida

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO Check out his education net worth and journey till now gcw

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO; Check out his education, net worth, journey till now

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie' vma

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie'

    Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors for BCCI following sting operation-ayh

    Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors following sting operation

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs OFC preview: Odisha FC faces NorthEast United hindrance for a playoffs stake-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC faces NorthEast United hindrance for a playoffs stake

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon