Premier League title race: Thierry Henry tells what Arsenal must do to overcome crushing Man City defeat

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry shares his view on what Mikel Arteta and Co. must do to overcome the shocking 1-3 defeat against Manchester City and how to regain their Premier League leaders position.

Arsenal lost the top spot in the Premier League on Wednesday to Manchester City after the Gunners suffered a 1-3 crushing defeat against Pep Guardiola's men, leaving the Emirates Stadium stunned.

The two sides went in at half-time with the scores level at 1-1 after Kevin de Bruyne's goal was cancelled by Buyakoyo Saka's strike from the penalty spot. In the second half of the clash, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored two crucial goals after Arsenal gave up possession in dangerous areas, taking Pep Guardiola's team to the top of the league on goal difference. However, the Gunners do have a game in hand.

Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'We gave them the goals' - Arteta repents Arsneal's howlers in 1-3 defeat to Man City

Following this shock loss, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry shared his view on what his former club must do to overcome the damage endured and regain the league leader's spot. During CBS Sports' Champions League coverage, Henry also discussed how the financial breach allegations against Man City spurred the reigning champions to register a crucial win against the Gunners.

Last week, City was accused of breaking 115 financial regulations, and the club might be subject to various sanctions. The defending champions of the Premier League will contest the accusations and maintain their innocence of all charges. However, they could face penalties if proven guilty, including point reductions or expulsion.

Thierry Henry, who scored 174 goals for Arsenal in 254 appearances between 1999-2007, opened the discussion by stating, "I feel like teams that win titles cannot lose their control in any moment. Man City, you asked questions at the beginning. I wanted, I wished, I hoped that Arsenal would get the win - I said 2-1 for Arsenal."

"But City tonight showed you why they are champions, so far, because nobody took that title yet. Since those financial fines, or not fine, or whatever is going to happen to Man City (allegations), I think that little thing did add something extra into City's mind in that dressing room," the French icon added.

Henry continued, "It changed it as Pep (Guardiola) can tell everybody they don't want us to win, let's show them we're the champions. They played as champions."

The Arsenal legend, however, believes that Mikel Arteta's men need to keep composure and dig deep to show determination to hit back in the Premier League title race.

"I thought the cup game was very significant because it does matter when it's against a team you're fighting against for the title. Now they've come to your place, and they've beaten you. Can you now show that you can respond? Because, since the beginning of the season, City have had to respond to what Arsenal were doing. Can you keep your composure, go to Villa and rectify that straight away at the weekend? And show that you can be with them all the way and try to do something on their ground because now it's going to be very difficult," Henry said.

The Arsenal legend continued, "Man United are just behind. I don't know if they can stay with City and Arsenal, who knows? But just stay calm. You lost against a great team today, who brought on [Phil] Foden, [Manuel] Akanji – do you have the same bench at Arsenal? I'm not so sure."

Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'Tried something new, and it was horrible' - Guardiola on his tactics in City's 3-1 Arsenal win

"But keep your composure. You Lost that one but that doesn't mean that everything now has to go in the bin. Keep your composure, go and try and rectify things straight away against Villa and see what you can do. You still have a game in hand. Now it's going to be tough though," Henry added.

"It was always going to happen during the season, where you're not going to win, maybe two to three games. How are we going to react to that? It's not about how you fall, it's about how you get back on your feet and stand after that. Hopefully, we can do that, but City are used to playing that type of role and that type of battle," the French legend signed off.

Arsenal travel to play Aston Villa next in an early kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League before facing Leicester City and Everton. While all is going on, City will travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday before facing RB Leipzig on Wednesday to start their Champions League last-16 matches.