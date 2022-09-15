Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: 'We have to dust ourselves down' - Graham Potter on Chelsea's draw vs RB Salzburg

    Graham Potter's opening game in charge for Chelsea was the UEFA Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge against RB Salzburg on Wednesday. As it happened to be a 1-1 draw, the Englishman was disappointed they failed to grab a win.

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 8:40 AM IST

    It was a tough beginning for Graham Potter's reign with Chelsea. His opening game for The Blues was the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 against RB Salzburg. Played at Stamford Bridge in London, the hosts could manage a 1-1 draw, with Raheem Sterling scoring the contest's opening goal in the 48th after an assist from Mason Mount before Noah Okafor levelled it in the 75th through Chukwubuike Adamu's help. Although Potter was disappointed with the result, he was satisfied with how the boys responded to his tactics. With 72% possession and 17 attempted shots, only four happened to be on target.

    Talking to BT Sport after the draw, Potter suspected, "We're disappointed with the result. I thought the boys gave everything. We scored a good goal but lost a bit in the second half. Their goalkeeper has made some good saves. It is what it is. We have to dust ourselves down."

    "It has not been easy for the boys. They have responded to us well over the last few days, and it's a point we will have to take and get better. The attitude has been fantastic, so no complaints apart from the fact we have not taken three points," added Potter.

    Potter also agreed that his boys need to respond well in crunch situations, as he remarked during the press conference, "It's a tough group, but there's enough quality in the squad, and we have to respond to those two games. We are at the start of a process together as staff and players. I am looking forward to working and making this team competitive, and one [that the] supporters are proud of."

    Potter explained his formation by saying, "It's not easy to play through the middle against their [Salzburg's] system, so Reece and Raheem gave us the width. I thought we got them into good situations, Mason too. You don't want Raheem defending in his box too often, and I don't think he did. I think Marc Cucurella handled that situation well."

