Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag all smiles at Man United training; will icon start in Europa League clash?

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo could be in line to start in Manchester United's Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night.

Even as rumours of a possible exit from Manchester United in the January transfer window have gathered pace, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo appears unfazed as the icon enjoyed yet another training session at Greater Manchester's Aon Complex. While questions around whether the Portuguese talisman will start in the team's Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol remain, what is encouraging is to see the 37-year-old share smiles with manager Erik ten Hag and other teammates.

The Red Devils travel to Moldova on Thursday, hoping to get their Europa League campaign back on track after a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week. With no game last weekend and this Sunday's clash against Leeds United rescheduled due to Queen Elizabeth II's death, Ten Hag will hope to restore momentum, having previously guided his team to four consecutive victories. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo savours training session despite possible life as substitute at Manchester United

Although Marcus Rashford has been in good form of late, Manchester United's boss Ten Hag is likely to use the Europa League to allow Ronaldo to play and will hope the Portuguese superstar gets on the goal-scoring sheet. The 37-year-old started against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week but failed to open his account in the campaign. Anthony Martial will again miss out with an Achilles injury.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo was seen training with the rest of the Manchester United squad and looked like he was having a good time with the youngsters. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, invited to consider joining a Saudi Arabian club in the future, will be hoping to start in Thursday's clash and also score his first goal of the season. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's escape route from Manchester United could land him in Saudi Arabia?

Meanwhile, three Manchester United players were noticeably missing from Wednesday's training. Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were not seen with the squad at Aon Training Ground, and it is unlikely that they will travel with the team for the Europa League clash against Sheriff. Rashford has been absent from training all week, as per the Manchester Evening News, and it is believed he has a minor hamstring problem.

According to reports, United could give Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez's partnership another chance, and Ten Hag could rest Raphael Varane while Lindelof is available. Due to a slight foot injury, Luke Shaw could not start last week. He has since returned to training and may be selected this week ahead of Tyrell Malacia. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Barcelona's Pedri chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

