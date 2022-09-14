Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag all smiles at Man United training; will icon start in Europa League clash?

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo could be in line to start in Manchester United's Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Even as rumours of a possible exit from Manchester United in the January transfer window have gathered pace, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo appears unfazed as the icon enjoyed yet another training session at Greater Manchester's Aon Complex. While questions around whether the Portuguese talisman will start in the team's Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol remain, what is encouraging is to see the 37-year-old share smiles with manager Erik ten Hag and other teammates.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Red Devils travel to Moldova on Thursday, hoping to get their Europa League campaign back on track after a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week. With no game last weekend and this Sunday's clash against Leeds United rescheduled due to Queen Elizabeth II's death, Ten Hag will hope to restore momentum, having previously guided his team to four consecutive victories.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo savours training session despite possible life as substitute at Manchester United

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Marcus Rashford has been in good form of late, Manchester United's boss Ten Hag is likely to use the Europa League to allow Ronaldo to play and will hope the Portuguese superstar gets on the goal-scoring sheet. The 37-year-old started against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week but failed to open his account in the campaign. Anthony Martial will again miss out with an Achilles injury.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, Ronaldo was seen training with the rest of the Manchester United squad and looked like he was having a good time with the youngsters. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, invited to consider joining a Saudi Arabian club in the future, will be hoping to start in Thursday's clash and also score his first goal of the season.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's escape route from Manchester United could land him in Saudi Arabia?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, three Manchester United players were noticeably missing from Wednesday's training. Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were not seen with the squad at Aon Training Ground, and it is unlikely that they will travel with the team for the Europa League clash against Sheriff. Rashford has been absent from training all week, as per the Manchester Evening News, and it is believed he has a minor hamstring problem.

    Ronaldo

    According to reports, United could give Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez's partnership another chance, and Ten Hag could rest Raphael Varane while Lindelof is available. Due to a slight foot injury, Luke Shaw could not start last week. He has since returned to training and may be selected this week ahead of Tyrell Malacia.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Barcelona's Pedri chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Casemiro is yet to start a Premier League game, and the former Real Madrid ace could partner Scott McTominay in the middle. Fred and Christian Eriksen are also in contention for tomorrow's clash. Bruno Fernandes is likely to be restored from the start, with new signing Antony likely to be given a chance to showcase his talent. Jadon Sancho is also a candidate for the left-wing position, but Anthony Elanga might get the nod. Young players like Alejandro Garnacho, Charlie Savage, Charlie McNeill, and Marc Jurado might be a part of the travelling group.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Chelsea owner Todd Boehly trolled for pitching 'North vs South All-Star game' in Premier League snt

    Chelsea owner Todd Boehly trolled for pitching 'North vs South All-Star game' in Premier League

    football Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence snt

    Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We did not make the right decisions - Diego Simeone on Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen upset-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'We didn't make the right decisions' - Diego Simeone on Atletico's Leverkusen upset

    football UCL uefa champions league 2022-23: Eintracht Frankfurt win over Olympique de Marseille marred by alleged Nazi salute and crowd unrest-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Eintracht Frankfurt's win marred by alleged Nazi salute and crowd unrest

    football UCL uefa champions league 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen Elizabeth demise-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen's demise

    Recent Stories

    Watch Automatic car crushes mechanic while he was repairing it-tgy

    Watch: Automatic car crushes mechanic while he was repairing it

    Video Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom romance grabs fans' attention once again (WATCH) RBA

    Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom song grabs fans' attention once again-WATCH

    Breathtakingly beautiful photos of Chenab bridge are a must watch

    Breathtakingly beautiful photos of Chenab bridge are a must watch

    IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 declared; know steps to check officer scale I prelims result - adt

    IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 declared; know steps to check officer scale I prelims result

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis ruled out with injuries-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis ruled out with injuries

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon