Thomas Muller's house burgled during Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League clash

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller experienced a roller coaster of emotions on his birthday after the footballer's home was burgled in the middle of the Champions League match against Barcelona.

Leroy Sane and Lucas Hernandez scored goals early in the second half to give the Bavarians a 2-0 victory.

According to the German daily Bild, the midfielder's residence was reportedly broken into at around 2:00 a.m. local time during the game versus Barcelona.

Cash, jewellery, and other items valued in the six figures were stolen, according to the police. Investigations are already in progress, but the thieves remain undetected.

Soon after the final whistle, Bayern Munich's captain learned of the incident. He then went directly home. This also explains why Muller skipped the post-game press conferences.

Officially, the German club had announced that the sudden departure of their player was due to a "private appointment".

"Yesterday evening at around 22:00, the police were notified of a burglary at a single-family house in the municipality of Otterfing via an alarm centre and several patrols were sent to the property to check it out," the police said in an official statement.

"While only a few minutes later the first patrol car from the Holzkirchen police station arrived at the residential building, at least two unknown perpetrators fled through the garden into an adjacent field and escaped in the dark," the statement added.

"As a result, other emergency services as well as service dog handlers and a police helicopter were alerted to the community of Otterfing for an intensive search for the escaped burglars. However, the search measures have been unsuccessful to date," the police said.

"During the ongoing search for the perpetrators, the permanent criminal service of the Rosenheim Criminal Police Inspectorate took over the initial investigations at the crime scene, which are now being continued by the Miesbach Criminal Police Station due to responsibility The strangers stole cash, jewellery and valuables in the mid six-figure range," the statement concluded.

