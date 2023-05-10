Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL semis: Guardiola, Ancelotti delighted at exterme competition as City-Madrid settle for draw in opening leg

    Real Madrid and Manchester City settled for a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Madrid on Wednesday. Meanwhile, club bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola of the respective clubs were delighted at the competition.

    football UCL UEFA Champions League semis: Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti delighted at exterme competition as Manchester City-Real Madrid settle for draw-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 10, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    On Tuesday, it was an ultimate semi-final opening leg between defending champion Real Madrid and English champion Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The two sides settled for a competitive 1-1 draw, with Vinicius Junior (36th) and Kevin De Bruyne (67th) scoring for the respective sides.

    Meanwhile, following the meeting, the head coaches of both sides expressed their delight at the competition. Talking to BT Sport, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about how his team managed to restrict prolific City striker, Erling Haaland, saying, “Defensively, we were good. Rudiger against Haaland did well, and the midfield had control. The performance was good, and we are happy. We have a strong motivation for the next game.”

    ALSO READ: HAS LIONEL MESSI AGREED A MOVE TO SAUDI ARABIA WITH AL-HILAL? FATHER JORGE REVEALS TRUTH

    “An interesting game. Difficult for us in the first half, and the second half was much better. We had good control in the game. When they [City] had lots of possession, we were in control defensively. Then, when we started to play the ball, we caused difficulties. We had to keep our positions defensively. Then, when we got the opportunity, we scored the first goal: a great strike, a fantastic moment. The team played well. I am satisfied,” added Ancelotti.

    Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola mentioned, “When we were better, they score; when they were better, we score. It was a tight, tight game. Bernabeu’s semi-final is always difficult. We had good moments, but sometimes it wasn’t easy with their [Madrid] quality with the ball. But yeah, 1-1, it’s a final next Wednesday with our people next week.”

    ALSO SEE: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina raises temperature in SEXY blue bikini; gets trolled for violating Saudi law

    “It is so demanding. They [Madrid] are so good. They have experience and quality. But now, we are travelling to Manchester and will see what we can do better. Playing these kinds of games is like a playoff, so the second [leg], you learn a lot from the first. Hopefully, we can learn to defend and attack better,” added Guardiola.

    When questioned about Haaland’s failure to score, the Spaniard exemplified, “The distance between the central defenders and the full-backs was occupied for attacking midfielders, for [Luka] Modric, for Toni Kroos, for [Fede] Valverde. So, there was a twin central defender close to Erling. It was not easy for him.”

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB Pakistan Cricket Board objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB objects venue shift to Sri Lanka, mulls boycotting continental competition

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Suryakumar Yadav magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th-ayh

    IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th

    IPL 2023 rajasthan royals Trent Boult who gave up NZ contract expresses big desire to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India snt

    RR's Trent Boult, who gave up NZ contract, expresses 'big desire' to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India

    IPL 2023, CSK vs DC preview: Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi Capitals, loaction, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings faces resurgent Delhi Capitals in push for playoffs berth

    football its lionel messi vs cristiano ronaldo in Saudi pro league psg star move to al-hilal done deal contract details here snt

    It's Messi vs Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia! PSG star's move to Al-Hilal a 'done deal'; contract details here

    Recent Stories

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: 4 Indian Films all set for grand premiere at 76th Palme d'Or RBA

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: 4 Indian Films all set for grand premiere at 76th Palme d'Or

    From Dahaad to The Mother: Check out OTT releases this week ARB

    From 'Dahaad' to 'The Mother': Check out OTT releases this week

    Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor turns IFS officer in patriotic-thriller film; know details vma

    Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor turns IFS officer in patriotic-thriller film; know details

    More Rajasthan develops, more India's development will gain momentum': PM Modi AJR

    'More Rajasthan develops, more India's development will gain momentum': PM Modi

    Go First crisis All flights cancelled till May 19 NCLT admits insolvency resolution process gcw

    Go First crisis: All flights cancelled till May 19, NCLT admits insolvency resolution process

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon