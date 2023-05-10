Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Lionel Messi agreed a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal? Father Jorge reveals truth

    First Published May 10, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    On Tuesday, reports suggested that Lionel Messi had agreed to a lucrative deal with Al-Hilal to see him move to Saudi Arabia next season. However, his father-cum-agent Jorge has rubbished such reports.

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been in the news lately for his unauthorised vacation in Saudi Arabia, leading to his suspension by reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While apologising immediately after, he returned to training with the club. However, his suspension stays, and there is uncertainty if he will be back for his club's subsequent two encounters.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday, reports began to do rounds, with some trusted media houses stating that the Argentinian had been offered a lucrative contract worth €400 million per season by Saudi's Al-Hilal and that he had accepted the deal, paving the way for him in the Gulf next season, as had decided against renewing his contract with the Parisians.

    Image credit: Getty

    However, Messi's father-cum-agent Jorge rubbished such reports and clarified, "There is nothing with any club for next year. The decision will only be made after Lionel ends the league with PSG. Once the season ends, it will be time to analyse, see what is there, and decide. There are always rumours, and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety, but the truth is only one, and we can assure you that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season."

    Image credit: Getty

    "It seems to me a lack of respect, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing proof of any of their claims and wanting to turn any malicious rumour into the news or someone in favour of their interests directs that. They would have to explain that they do not contrast the information. They will not want the truth to ruin their 'news'," concluded Jorge, reports 90min.

