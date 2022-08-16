Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Setback for Manchester United? Alvaro Morata insists he is happy at Atletico Madrid

    Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who has been linked to a move to Manchester United, has insisted that he is happy at the La Liga team and expressed his wish to continue performing for them.

    Sunita Iyer
    Madrid, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    In what will be a setback for Manchester United's hunt for a striker, Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, who has been linked to a move to Old Trafford, has insisted that he is happy at the La Liga team and expressed his wish to continue performing for them.

    After scoring twice in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win against Getafe last night, Morata told Marca, "I really want to play here and play for Atlético in many competitions."

    "Glad to be here, as always. I can continue to work and try to bring results for the team in every game. Atlético is one of the best clubs in the world. Yes, there are transfer offers. I can't do anything about it. I just keep working," the 29-year-old striker said.

    "I am happy here, and I want to continue performing," the Spaniard concluded.

    Morata's commitment towards Diego Simeone's team comes amidst reports suggesting the club is willing to offer the Spain international and Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United in exchange for want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Reports added that the La Liga team are still interested in signing the 37-year-old Portuguese icon, despite a backlash from fans against the idea earlier in the summer.

    The five-time Ballon d'Or is claimed to have been impressed by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone's eagerness to have him onboard. Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag is said to have changed his stance on selling Ronaldo, but only if the board aggressively pursue bringing a striker onboard before the summer transfer window closes.

    The Dutchman was eager to collaborate with Ronaldo at the beginning of the summer. The former Real Madrid forward's antics, including skipping United's preseason trip for "family reasons" and leaving the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano early, are thought to have grown on him, though.

    The 52-year-old United boss started the Portuguese talisman off the bench in United's opening against Brighton before bringing him back for their 4-0 rout at Brentford.

    SunSport revealed last week that several United stars believe that the atmosphere within the dressing room would improve if Ronaldo was to be sold. The Red Devils' No7 bagged 24 goals across all competitions last season and is determined to play for a Champions League team.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
