    Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs KOR: 'Neymar is a technical reference with techincal leadership' - Tite

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil obliterated South Korea 4-1 in the pre-quarters on Monday, sailing into the quarters. Meanwhile, Brazilian boss Tite was all-praise for Neymar, terming him a "technical reference".

    Former five-time record champion Brazil put on a scathing show in the pre-quarters of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Taking on Asian giant South Korea at Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud in Doha on Monday, the former thumped the latter 4-1, entering the quarterfinals where it faces 2018 runner-up Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday. Meanwhile, considering the Brazilian goal-scorers in this game, star striker Neymar happened to be one of them, who returned to the starting XI after missing out on the last two contests with an ankle injury. On the other hand, Seleção Canarinho head coach Tite termed Neymar as a "technical reference".

    Interacting with the media after the win, Tite said, "He's a technical reference. It is technical leadership. When a team looks for the player, they know they have a weapon there, [someone who can make] the difference. Everyone has striking characteristics, but Neymar is the centre, the one who empowers the others."

    Also, Tite's assistant Cesar Sampaio has some praiseful words for Neymar, stating, "Neymar for sure provides a competitive advantage. He makes a difference on the pitch. He's a driving force. I'm going round and round, beating around the bush to talk about him, but I'd like to congratulate our physios for their work."

    "Neymar, besides his technical skills, motivates the others, and we are delighted to have him back. He had a great performance. He's recovered and is ready for new challenges. He made important steps, and we can reach our full potential with him, " concluded Sampaio, reports FotMob.

